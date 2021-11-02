Zlatan Ibrahmovic might have missed out on Euro 2020 with injury, but his return to the national team continues.

Sweden manager Janne Andersson named the Milan striker to his Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers later this month against Georgia and Spain.

Ibrahimovic, 40, made his return to international football last March after having previously retired from it following Euro 2016. The Malmo native was named to the Blagult's Euro 2020 roster, but he picked up a knee injury during Milan's penultimate Serie A match that kept him out of the tournament.

Capped 118 times, Ibrahimovic has 62 goals for Sweden.

With two matches left in Group B, Sweden holds a two-point advantage over Spain with the top team in each group directly qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the runners-up heading into a playoff format.

Sweden visits Georgia on November 11 before taking on Spain in Sevilla on November 14.