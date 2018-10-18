LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic distanced himself from rumours of a potential loan return to former club Manchester United in January, citing his need for rest at age 37.

"I think I’m in a situation where I need to have a good balance between work and rest," told Sky Sports, "because I came back from injury and because of my age and the load I’m putting in during training."

ESPN's Mark Ogden reported last week that United manager Jose Mourinho was interested in bringing the Swedish icon back to Old Trafford during the January transfer window. Ibrahimovic appeared in 53 games over two seasons for United from 2016 to earlier this year after joining on a free from Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 29 goals over all competitions and helped win the 2017 League Cup and the 2017 Europa League titles.

Ibrahimovic, who has 21 goals in 25 appearances during his maiden Major League Soccer campaign, had words of support for his embattled former manager.

"Everybody criticises Mourinho and I don't think it's because of the results, it's because of the character, because of the way he is," Ibrahimovic said. "I see myself also a little bit in that situation, we have our confidence, we believe in things, we say certain things. In our own way."

The Galaxy currently sit in seventh in the Western Conference, a point back of Real Salt Lake for the final playoff spot with two matches left to play. The team is next in action on Sunday when they visit Minnesota United.