Zoom becomes a training tool for NHLers during pandemic NHL players are using the video-first communications platform as a vehicle to both improve and keep their head in the game without access to ice, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

With restrictions loosening, National Hockey League players have begun to trickle into privately owned rinks around the continent in recent weeks.

But in the 78 days since the NHL hit pause, some have turned to the video-first communications platform Zoom – like many of us in the working world – as a vehicle to both improve and keep their head in the game without access to ice.

Brandon Naurato, a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings who also works with individual clients, has helped engage players, both physically and mentally, via Zoom.

One day, Naurato is working with clients like Quinn and Jack Hughes to help transform their shot with the help of video.

Another day, Naurato is breaking down game tape with narration from James van Riemsdyk in a Zoom chat with younger clients from the same R4PA agency that represents the Philadelphia Flyers winger.

“This hasn’t been an easy time for anyone, but I’ve been working with a lot of players from afar to try and help them get better,” Naurato said. “When you’re not able to get on the ice, sometimes this is the next best thing.”

Naurato recently began working with the Hughes brothers, but he has also worked with Zach Werenski, Kyle Connor and Dylan Larkin.

For the Hughes boys, Naurato is like a golf swing coach who does technical analysis through video. Quinn and Jack will send him video of shooting drills from their driveway. Naurato will break down their mechanics, even draw on the screen and give specifics tips, then send the video back so that they know what to attack the next day.

“It’s a new way of teaching,” Naurato said. “My big thing is movement and the way you shoot the puck. If you don’t have that movement, it’s a bigger project.

“I’m not going to be able to turn a 12-year-old into a 40-goal scorer. But a lot of these NHL players have that already. I’ve seen guys completely change their shot and be able to add 10 miles per hour over the course of a summer. That can become a significant weapon.”

There is no conflict of interest for Naurato, who has permission from the Red Wings to engage clients much in the same way Maple Leafs consultant Darryl Belfry works with his own clients.

A recent film session with Naurato and van Riemsdyk provided fellow R4PA clients, including recently signed Canucks prospect Will Lockwood, with a window into JVR’s hockey mind. The Zoom call was the brain child of R4PA partners and certified agents Alec Schall and Shawn Hunwick.

Naurato stoked an hour’s worth of conversation, queuing up clips with van Riemsdyk narrating sequences from this season. They focused on puck protection, puck play below the goal line and net-front presence.

“James is the type of guy that challenges you, he wants to know why,” Naurato said. “He wants to know all of the details and to see a high-end NHL player giving back is really cool.”

Van Riemsdyk, who finished the season with 40 points in 66 games, let the younger players in on intricate details.

They learned that he uses a 100​-flex CCM stick that’s a little stiffer than most goal scorers, who prefer more whip. His explanation: “I like to feel strong on it. I don’t like going into battles in certain areas of the ice with it feeling flimsy.”

On one goal sequence, van Riemsdyk knew he only needed to beat one Winnipeg Jet to the net to score. “A lot of times in front of the net, I like to initiate contact first,” he said as the clip ran. “It throws them off a little bit, puts them on their heels a little bit more, and it just gives you space to operate.”

On another goal, a sly redirect between a goalie’s legs, van Riemsdyk revealed that the Flyers found in a pre-scout meeting that this certain netminder typically created an opening in his five-hole because of his eagerness to poke check.

Van Riemsdyk’s message to the group was: “The more you watch yourself play, the more you watch hockey in general and watch successful players, you start to pick up on things, on what they do – and you see these opportunities where you can find ways to create more and be more dynamic out there.”

He called it “putting yourself in position to use your brain more.”

In the middle of a pandemic, that’s exactly what van Riemsdyk was doing – thinking and talking about hockey at a time when he wasn’t allowed to work on his game on the ice.

That helped the young players on Zoom, but also put him in a position to succeed whenever hockey returns.

“Development in general is something I’ve always been really interested in and I’ve seen the benefits firsthand,” van Riemsdyk said after the call. “Trying to help players find an edge is maybe something I’d like to do when my career is over, so it was cool to do something like that and hear the questions and comments they had.”

