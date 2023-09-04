Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson told reporters that defensive backs Titus Wall and Michael Griffin could each be out for the season and are very unlikely to play next week in Calgary's rematch with the Edmonton Elks.

Both players were hurt in the first half of Sunday's 35-31 come-from-behind win over the Elks, which moved the Stamps to 4-8 on the season.

Griffin had two tackles and Wall had one stop in the Labour Day victory.

Next week's game between the Elks and Stampeders will take place Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.