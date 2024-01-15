Scoreboard

NBA - National Basketball League Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumours

Celtics vs. Raptors

Raptors look to snap three-game losing streak vs. Celtics on TSN

The Toronto Raptors return home after a difficult western road trip and will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Trending NBA Videos

Top Headlines

Grizzlies' Bane (left ankle sprain) to be out for at least six weeks

Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain the team announced Sunday.

Report: Wizards to acquire Bagley, Livers from Pistons

The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to acquire forwards Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers as well as two second round picks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Sources: NBA to allow Ball to expose once-banned tattoo

As Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returns from a six-week absence, the NBA will allow him to keep uncovered a tattoo below his left ear that previously had been considered a violation of league rules against commercial logos, sources told ESPN on Friday.

NBA plans for draft to become two-night event, sources say

The NBA is finalizing plans to turn the 2024 draft into a two-night event in Brooklyn, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Grizzlies' Smart out at least six weeks with finger injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks due to an injury to his right ring finger, the team announced Thursday.

Giannis, LeBron lead NBA All-Star voting

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James continue to lead All-Star voting ahead of next month's All-Star Game, as the two stars were atop the second round of voting that was released Thursday by the NBA.

Around the NBA

Embiid scores 41 in return from knee injury to lead 76ers past Rockets

Joel Embiid returned from his latest injury to score 41 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Bucks stun Kings on Lillard's buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime

Damian Lillard swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Milwaukee Bucks a stunning 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Booker scores 34 points, Suns hold off Trail Blazers

Devin Booker had 34 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Portland Trail Blazers 127-116 on Sunday night for their second straight victory.

Timberwolves hold off Clippers with big help from Edwards and Gobert

Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves cool off and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-105 on Sunday.

Adebayo stars as Heat beat Hornets

Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87 on Sunday night.

Jokic leads balanced offensive effort in Nuggets' win over Pacers

Nikola Jokic recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, finishing an assist shy of his 13th triple-double of the season, to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 117-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Jazz rally past Lakers; extend winning streak to five

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 132-123 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers

Jokic leads balanced offensive effort in Nuggets' win over Pacers

Nikola Jokic recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, finishing an assist shy of his 13th triple-double of the season, to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 117-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Raptors vs. Jazz

NBA

Another historic night of blowouts marks Thursday's NBA slate

After this past Friday's NBA slate set records for wide margins of victory, the recent rash of blowouts struck Thursday.

ESPN Staff

NBA

NBA's In-Season Tournament will 'no doubt' return next season, Commissioner Silver says

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the In-Season Tournament will “no doubt” be back next season with some unspecified tweaks.

Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors

Raptors vs. Clippers

Leonard, George each score 29 as Clippers rally in fourth to beat Raptors

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points after agreeing to a three-year contract extension earlier in the day, Paul George added 29, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 126-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

NHL

Raptors vs. Lakers

Davis scores 41 points as Lakers hold off Raptors

Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in a brilliant fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Toronto Raptors 132-131 on Tuesday night to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron inks sports trading card deal with Fanatics after two decades with Upper Deck

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, will appear together on a unique sports trading card to herald the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s new multiyear partnership with Fanatics.

Golden State Warriors

NCAA

OverDrive

Golden State Warriors

NBA

Raptors on TSN National Broadcast Schedule

TSN's full broadcast schedule for the Toronto Raptors season.

NBA

NBA on TSN National Broadcast Schedule

Catch All-U.S. NBA broadcasts all season long right here on TSN and TSN+.