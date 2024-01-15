NBA - National Basketball League Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumours

Grizzlies' Bane (left ankle sprain) to be out for at least six weeks
Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain the team announced Sunday.
The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to acquire forwards Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers as well as two second round picks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
As Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returns from a six-week absence, the NBA will allow him to keep uncovered a tattoo below his left ear that previously had been considered a violation of league rules against commercial logos, sources told ESPN on Friday.
The NBA is finalizing plans to turn the 2024 draft into a two-night event in Brooklyn, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks due to an injury to his right ring finger, the team announced Thursday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James continue to lead All-Star voting ahead of next month's All-Star Game, as the two stars were atop the second round of voting that was released Thursday by the NBA.
Joel Embiid returned from his latest injury to score 41 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Damian Lillard swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Milwaukee Bucks a stunning 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.
Devin Booker had 34 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Portland Trail Blazers 127-116 on Sunday night for their second straight victory.
Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves cool off and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-105 on Sunday.
Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87 on Sunday night.
Nikola Jokic recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, finishing an assist shy of his 13th triple-double of the season, to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 117-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Lauri Markkanen had 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 132-123 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
When the regular season began, the Spurs made it clear that despite his status as the tallest player in the league, they did not see Victor Wembanyama as a center. He was listed as a forward during summer league, and when the regular season began, the No. 1 overall pick found himself starting alongside Zach Collins.
Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points after agreeing to a three-year contract extension earlier in the day, Paul George added 29, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 126-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
