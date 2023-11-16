NHL - National Hockey League Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumours

Ice Chips: Klingberg skates with Maple Leafs, won't play against Red Wings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger discuss the latest on the Maple Leafs and William Nylander, the Canucks and pending RFA Elias Pettersson, why the Golden Knights aren’t concerned with news of the Oakland A’s going to Vegas, the NHL eyeing a Vegas draft and NHLers investing in a muscle recovery product.
The Vancouver Canucks aren't feeling the pressure to get star centre Elias Pettersson signed to a new deal right away.
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Erne has been fined $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreements for elbowing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Seattle Kraken.
The Edmonton Oilers fought back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken Wednesday for their third straight win. Evander Kane led the charge for Edmonton, completing a natural hat trick in overtime.
The Buffalo Sabres will be without Tage Thompson for a month if not longer after their top center had a shot go off his left wrist.
TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss the Flames victory over the Canucks, the play of Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm and if Vancouver is a contender in the West
Mike Hoffman scored two goals, and the San Jose Sharks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.
Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play and the Los Angeles Kings halted the Florida Panthers’ five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night.
Victor Hedman snapped a tie 11:53 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.
Kailer Yamamoto scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of a shootout, and the Seattle Kraken beat the reeling New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored 28 seconds apart in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night.
Jesper Bratt, Alexander Holtz and Tyler Toffoli scored in the third period, and the short-handed New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night.
Fraser Minten learned a lot from the Leafs during an early-season audition. After experiencing the rookie dinner at the end of a five-game trip, the Kamloops Blazers centre was returned to the WHL where he will serve as the captain of a young Kamloops Blazers team. During a conversation with TSN, the 19-year-old from Vancouver reflected on what he learned in the NHL.
TSN's Gord Miller and Mike Johnson break down Ottawa's overtime win against Detroit in the NHL's first Global Series game in Stockholm, Sweden. They discuss defensive woes the Senators continue to struggle through, and Tim Stutzle's overtime winner.
TSN's Laura Diakun and Cheryl Pounder break down Tim Stutzle's overtime game winner for the Senators as a part of a three point night for the forward. They also discuss Ottawa's second period collapse that allowed Detroit to score four goals to tie the game.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman joins TSN's Gord Miller to discuss expanding the reach the NHL is trying to achieve with their global series including potential games in Mexico. He also provides an update on players being involved in the 2026 Olympics and acknowledges how important it is to the players to be involved.
The Flames have a big test against the Pacific division leaders, the Canucks, Monday night. They spoke ahead of the game about the rivalry between them and Vancouver with Jacob Markstrom on their team, and how the game is a test for their growth over their last few games.
It's been a week since Jonathan Huberdeau was benched and things haven't gotten much better for the struggling Flames forward. Huberdeau has one assist and is a -3 in the three games since the benching, and Calgary has adjusted his role on the team. TSN Flames reporter Salim Valji has more.
Connor Bedard is living up to expectations early in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. After being selected first overall in the NHL Draft, Bedard is off to red-hot start and on pace to set a new mark for modern-day rookie goal scorers.
The Canucks are tied for first place in the Western Conference, are a point back of the Bruins for best in the league and have several players topping the NHL's stats categories. All things considered, are the Canucks serious contenders? TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado shares his thoughts.
Training camp for the Professional Women's Hockey League is officially underway with most teams taking to the ice as early as Friday. TSN's Kenzie Lalonde outlines what's ahead for the PWHL, including when to officially expect puck drop and what days games are expected to be played.
Defenceman Nikita Zadorov’s name is not the only one circulating in the rumour mill in Calgary these days, but between now and the NHL trade deadline in March the Flames will have to handle the external noise that comes with pending free agents and an expected roster reset, Salim Valji writes.
TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado joins Jay Onrait to share his thoughts on the fan reaction to Bo Horvat's return to Vancouver, discuss if he thinks the Canucks' impressive play so far is sustainable and if their early success will help move along a contract extension for Elias Pettersson, and what the vibe is like in the Flames' room.
The Oilers looked like they had nothing going against the Kraken, but fought back to win in overtime and improve to 2-0 under new head coach Kris Knoblauch. TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado joins SportsCentre to explain what changed for Edmonton late in the game, and discuss how he thinks Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl looked together under their new bench boss.
Not long ago it seemed like a lock that Alex Ovechkin would pass Wayne Gretzky on the NHL's all-time scoring list, but with just four goals this season, time is running out for the 38-year-old sniper. Craig Button explains why he still believes Ovi, who sits 68 goals behind Gretzky, will take the NHL's goal-scoring crown.
There have been a lot of great performances by players on Canadian teams so far this season and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button lists his top five players, plying their trade north of the border, who have impressed the most.
