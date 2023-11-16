NHL - National Hockey League Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumours

Insider Trading: Leafs-Nylander talks still ongoing

TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger discuss the latest on the Maple Leafs and William Nylander, the Canucks and pending RFA Elias Pettersson, why the Golden Knights aren’t concerned with news of the Oakland A’s going to Vegas, the NHL eyeing a Vegas draft and NHLers investing in a muscle recovery product.

Ice Chips: Klingberg skates with Maple Leafs, won't play against Red Wings

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Canucks, Pettersson taking patient approach in negotiations

The Vancouver Canucks aren't feeling the pressure to get star centre Elias Pettersson signed to a new deal right away.

Canadiens D Xhekaj (upper-body) leaves Thursday vs. Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Oilers F Erne fined $2,018 for elbowing Kraken's Bellemare

Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Erne has been fined $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreements for elbowing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Seattle Kraken.

Kane: Oilers 'starting to find our groove' amid win streak

The Edmonton Oilers fought back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken Wednesday for their third straight win. Evander Kane led the charge for Edmonton, completing a natural hat trick in overtime.

Sabres center Thompson to miss at least a month after taking shot off left wrist

The Buffalo Sabres will be without Tage Thompson for a month if not longer after their top center had a shot go off his left wrist.

Biron on Huberdeau: 'It's about producing and getting on a roll'

TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss the Flames victory over the Canucks, the play of Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm and if Vancouver is a contender in the West

Hoffman scores two as Sharks beat Blues

Mike Hoffman scored two goals, and the San Jose Sharks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Fiala, Kings halt Panthers' five-game win streak

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play and the Los Angeles Kings halted the Florida Panthers’ five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night.

Hedman taps in late goal as Lightning edges Blackhawks to end three-game slide

Victor Hedman snapped a tie 11:53 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Yamamoto scores shootout winner as Kraken beat Islanders

Kailer Yamamoto scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of a shootout, and the Seattle Kraken beat the reeling New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Coyotes score twice in 28 seconds in third, send Blue Jackets to their seventh straight loss

Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored 28 seconds apart in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night.

Bratt starts third-period surge as Devils beat Penguins

Jesper Bratt, Alexander Holtz and Tyler Toffoli scored in the third period, and the short-handed New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night.

Miller: 'Stutzle's OT goal might be a top 10 goal of the season'

TSN's Gord Miller and Mike Johnson break down Ottawa's overtime win against Detroit in the NHL's first Global Series game in Stockholm, Sweden. They discuss defensive woes the Senators continue to struggle through, and Tim Stutzle's overtime winner.

Pounder: Ottawa showed 'resilience' to battle back after giving up their significant lead

TSN's Laura Diakun and Cheryl Pounder break down Tim Stutzle's overtime game winner for the Senators as a part of a three point night for the forward. They also discuss Ottawa's second period collapse that allowed Detroit to score four goals to tie the game.

Valji: Flames adjust Huberdeau's role in effort to reignite him on both ends

It's been a week since Jonathan Huberdeau was benched and things haven't gotten much better for the struggling Flames forward. Huberdeau has one assist and is a -3 in the three games since the benching, and Calgary has adjusted his role on the team. TSN Flames reporter Salim Valji has more.

Huberdeau: 'Backlund is in the right positions always which helps us offensively'

Flames head coach Ryan Huska praises the leadership qualities of Mikael Backlund keeping the group connected and how his pairing with Blake Coleman has helped Jonathan Huberdeau improve.

By The Numbers: Bedard scoring at record pace early in rookie season

Connor Bedard is living up to expectations early in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. After being selected first overall in the NHL Draft, Bedard is off to red-hot start and on pace to set a new mark for modern-day rookie goal scorers.

Training camps underway as PWHL eyes more milestone dates ahead of inaugural season

Training camp for the Professional Women's Hockey League is officially underway with most teams taking to the ice as early as Friday. TSN's Kenzie Lalonde outlines what's ahead for the PWHL, including when to officially expect puck drop and what days games are expected to be played.

Flames focused on homestand amid off-ice roster distractions

Defenceman Nikita Zadorov’s name is not the only one circulating in the rumour mill in Calgary these days, but between now and the NHL trade deadline in March the Flames will have to handle the external noise that comes with pending free agents and an expected roster reset, Salim Valji writes.

Salim Valji

Oilers come to life late as Skinner's big save, Kane's natural hat trick lead to win

The Oilers looked like they had nothing going against the Kraken, but fought back to win in overtime and improve to 2-0 under new head coach Kris Knoblauch. TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado joins SportsCentre to explain what changed for Edmonton late in the game, and discuss how he thinks Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl looked together under their new bench boss.

Kraken vs. Oilers

Islanders vs. Canucks

Has USA Hockey surpassed Hockey Canada in developing NHL talent?

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun to discuss whether or not USA Hockey has passed Hockey Canada in the development of top elite talent.

LeBrun on Kane: ‘The Leafs to me have felt like an outsider’

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun to discuss the seriousness of the Maple Leafs interest in Patrick Kane and other potential landing spots for him.

