NFL - Super Bowl Coverage, Teams, Scores, & Videos | TSN

WATCH LIVE: Broncos lead Vikings in first quarter

Sunday Night Football is underway as the Vikings take on the Broncos in Denver. Watch and stream LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Broncos' Jackson returns from two-game suspension Sunday vs. Vikings

Kareem Jackson returns from his two-game suspension and is set to step right back into the starting lineup Sunday night when the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.

Seahawks' Smith, Rams' Kupp sidelined by injuries in second half

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Los Angeles receiver Cooper Kupp were both sidelined in the second half of the Seahawks' game against the Rams on Sunday.

Bills' Rapp leaves game in ambulance with neck injury

Bills safety Taylor Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle Sunday against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.

Jets' OL takes another blow as Becton carted off with ankle injury

The New York Jets' slumping offense sustained another blow Sunday, as left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted to the locker room with a right ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Two players ejected after Commanders-Giants scuffle

Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel and New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott were ejected after a shoving match on the sideline following a touchdown late in the first half.

Chargers' Bosa, Packers' Jones carted off at Lambeau with injuries

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones were each carted to their respective locker rooms after getting hurt on separate first-half plays Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Bills offence reawakens in rout Jets

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns passes and the sluggish Buffalo Bills offense responded to a change in coordinators by scoring points on six of its first eight possessions in a 32-6 rout of the AFC East-rival New York Jets on Sunday.

Purdy throws three TD passes to lead 49ers past Bucs

Brock Purdy threw a 76-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk for one of his three touchdown passes, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 on Sunday.

Ramsey catches game-sealing interception, Dolphins beat Raiders

Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas' fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders 20-13 Sunday.

Love's late TD pass lifts Packers to victory over Chargers

Jordan Love threw for 322 yards and found Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left to give the Green Bay Packers a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NFC North-leading Lions rally late to beat Bears on Montgomery's TD run

David Montgomery's go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted the Detroit Lions to a 31-26 comeback victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Stroud leads Texans to win over Cardinals despite throwing season-high three interceptions

Standout rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns, and the Houston Texans overcame his season-high three interceptions to beat the Arizona Cardinals 21-16 on Sunday.

Prescott throws two TDs, Bland ties NFL record in Cowboys' rout of Panthers

Dak Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, DaRon Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season and the Dallas Cowboys trounced the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

Are the Bills back or is it too little too late?

The Bills snapped their two-game slide with a convincing victory over the Jets to get above .500 with a 6-5 record. But is it too little to late for Buffalo? Kara Wagland is joined by Luke Willson to discuss this and more from a busy Sunday in the NFL.

Must See: Purdy and Aiyuk connect for 76-yard catch and run

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a perfect pass to Brandon Aiyuk who beats the Buccaneers defender and runs all the way for the 76-yard touchdown.

Browns' defence steals a win against the Steelers

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start for the Browns in replace of Deshaun Watson, but it was the Browns' defence that stole the show. Luke Willson joins Kara Wagland to explain why Celveland's defence has no weakness right now and is capable of stealing games.

Texans holding a playoff spot with the help of rookie QB Stroud

The Texans were 9 of 13 on third downs against the Cardinals on Sunday. Luke Willson and Kara Wagland discuss the success C.J. Stroud is having as a rookie, with Houston sitting in a playoff spot.

Lions complete 'heroic' comeback after turnover trouble

Jared Goff threw three interceptions which were part of four turnovers for the Lions, but they still managed to complete the comeback against the Bears. Luke Willson joins Kara Wagland to explain why the Lions still have some questions surrounding their offence despite getting the win.

Rams rally from late deficit, snap losing streak with win over Seahawks

Lucas Havrisik made a 22-yard field goal for the Rams with 1:31 to play, and Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt for the Seahawks with 3 seconds left in Los Angeles' 17-16 victory over Seattle on Sunday.

Rookie QB Thompson-Robinson rallies Browns to a last-second win over Steelers

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four straight clutch passes, giving the Browns a 13-10 win Sunday over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Commanders record turnovers six in loss to last-place Giants

Sam Howell threw three interceptions among six Commanders turnovers, and Washington may have reached the low point of Ron Rivera's tenure with a 31-19 home loss Sunday to the last-place New York Giants.

Jaguars bounce back from embarrassing loss with drubbing of AFC South rival Titans

Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, including two perfectly thrown passes to Calvin Ridley, and the Jacksonville Jaguars followed their worst loss of the season with a 34-14 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Must See: Dell hauls in the 40-yard TD catch

C.J. Stroud launches the 40-yard pass to Tank Dell who makes the incredible play to haul in the football for the touchdown. Dell caught his sixth receiving touchdown, the most by a Texans rookie.

Schedule, Burrow's injury provide daunting challenge if Bengals want to make playoffs

Even before Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury was announced, the Cincinnati Bengals already were facing a challenging road in trying to get back to the playoffs for a third straight season.

NFL Canada Way to Play Winner of the Week

This week's NFL Canada Way to Play award winner is Nash MacDonald of Earnest Manning High School in Calgary. He fields the kickoff at his own 20 and takes it all the way for the 90-yard return touchdown.

How will Bengals respond to Burrow missing the rest of the season?

Sam Acho breaks down how the Bengals need to respond after Joe Burrow was ruled out for the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Pat McAfee reacts to news that Joe Burrow is done for the season

Pat McAfee reacts to the news that Joe Burrow is done for the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Super Bowl rematch looms as Eagles visit Chiefs on Monday night

The storylines are ripe for the choosing when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Todd's Odds: Is it worth betting on the Bills to make the playoffs?

Betting analyst Todd Fuhrman joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss if it's worth betting on the Bills to make the playoffs, if the Texans have a chance to challenge the Jaguars to win the AFC South and much more.

Ravens handle Bengals after Burrow exits with wrist injury

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter — one of which came thanks to a fortuitous carom — and the Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati 34-20 on Thursday night after the Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a wrist injury.

Eagles' Kelce not motivated by Super Bowl loss vs. Chiefs

Eagles center Jason Kelce said he is not playing the Super Bowl revenge angle in front of Monday night's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, but would like to post his first NFL win against brother Travis Kelce in their ongoing sibling rivalry.

Tim McManus

Philly radio station won't play Taylor Swift ahead of Chiefs-Eagles

As expected, Week 11's Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is held in high regard by fans of both teams. The hosts of "Bex and Buster", a show that airs on Philadelphia radio station Q102, are prepared to demonstrate their loyalty to the Eagles by eliminating a local artist from their rotation.

Brianna Williams

