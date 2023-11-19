NFL - Super Bowl Coverage, Teams, Scores, & Videos | TSN

Broncos' Jackson returns from two-game suspension Sunday vs. Vikings
Kareem Jackson returns from his two-game suspension and is set to step right back into the starting lineup Sunday night when the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.
Kareem Jackson returns from his two-game suspension and is set to step right back into the starting lineup Sunday night when the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Los Angeles receiver Cooper Kupp were both sidelined in the second half of the Seahawks' game against the Rams on Sunday.
Bills safety Taylor Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle Sunday against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.
The New York Jets' slumping offense sustained another blow Sunday, as left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted to the locker room with a right ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel and New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott were ejected after a shoving match on the sideline following a touchdown late in the first half.
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones were each carted to their respective locker rooms after getting hurt on separate first-half plays Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Josh Allen threw three touchdowns passes and the sluggish Buffalo Bills offense responded to a change in coordinators by scoring points on six of its first eight possessions in a 32-6 rout of the AFC East-rival New York Jets on Sunday.
Brock Purdy threw a 76-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk for one of his three touchdown passes, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 on Sunday.
Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas' fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders 20-13 Sunday.
Jordan Love threw for 322 yards and found Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left to give the Green Bay Packers a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
David Montgomery's go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted the Detroit Lions to a 31-26 comeback victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Standout rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns, and the Houston Texans overcame his season-high three interceptions to beat the Arizona Cardinals 21-16 on Sunday.
Dak Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, DaRon Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season and the Dallas Cowboys trounced the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday for their fourth win in five games.
The Bills snapped their two-game slide with a convincing victory over the Jets to get above .500 with a 6-5 record. But is it too little to late for Buffalo? Kara Wagland is joined by Luke Willson to discuss this and more from a busy Sunday in the NFL.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a perfect pass to Brandon Aiyuk who beats the Buccaneers defender and runs all the way for the 76-yard touchdown.
Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start for the Browns in replace of Deshaun Watson, but it was the Browns' defence that stole the show. Luke Willson joins Kara Wagland to explain why Celveland's defence has no weakness right now and is capable of stealing games.
The Texans were 9 of 13 on third downs against the Cardinals on Sunday. Luke Willson and Kara Wagland discuss the success C.J. Stroud is having as a rookie, with Houston sitting in a playoff spot.
Jared Goff threw three interceptions which were part of four turnovers for the Lions, but they still managed to complete the comeback against the Bears. Luke Willson joins Kara Wagland to explain why the Lions still have some questions surrounding their offence despite getting the win.
Josh Allen threw three touchdowns passes and the sluggish Buffalo Bills offense responded to a change in coordinators by scoring points on six of its first eight possessions in a 32-6 rout of the AFC East-rival New York Jets on Sunday.
Lucas Havrisik made a 22-yard field goal for the Rams with 1:31 to play, and Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt for the Seahawks with 3 seconds left in Los Angeles' 17-16 victory over Seattle on Sunday.
Dustin Hopkins kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four straight clutch passes, giving the Browns a 13-10 win Sunday over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sam Howell threw three interceptions among six Commanders turnovers, and Washington may have reached the low point of Ron Rivera's tenure with a 31-19 home loss Sunday to the last-place New York Giants.
Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, including two perfectly thrown passes to Calvin Ridley, and the Jacksonville Jaguars followed their worst loss of the season with a 34-14 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
C.J. Stroud launches the 40-yard pass to Tank Dell who makes the incredible play to haul in the football for the touchdown. Dell caught his sixth receiving touchdown, the most by a Texans rookie.
Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has a running bit with his trainer, Joey Guarascio, where he'll show up at Guarascio's facility in Boca Raton, Florida, unannounced. Guarascio's phone rings and Brown will be on the other end, announcing he's at the door.
Jeff Darlington joins SportsCentre to Crunch the Numbers between the Eagles and Chiefs Monday. With both teams redefining their teams since last season he debates if Monday's game will be less of a rematch of last year's Super Bowl and more of a preview for next year's Super Bowl.
The Eagles and Chiefs meet up Monday for the first time since Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year. With a chance to make a statement and seek revenge the Eagles look on shutting down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. For Kansas City they look to lock in on shutting down Philadelphia's "tush push".
Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter — one of which came thanks to a fortuitous carom — and the Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati 34-20 on Thursday night after the Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a wrist injury.
Eagles center Jason Kelce said he is not playing the Super Bowl revenge angle in front of Monday night's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, but would like to post his first NFL win against brother Travis Kelce in their ongoing sibling rivalry.
As expected, Week 11's Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is held in high regard by fans of both teams. The hosts of "Bex and Buster", a show that airs on Philadelphia radio station Q102, are prepared to demonstrate their loyalty to the Eagles by eliminating a local artist from their rotation.