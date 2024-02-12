Scoreboard

MLB - Major League Baseball Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumours

Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani optimistic about recovery after mashing HRs in BP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani took on-field batting practice for the first time with his new team Monday at Glendale, Arizona, and put on another of his patented shows.

MLB Videos

MLB Headlines

Reports: Soler signs with Giants on three-year deal

The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jorge Soler have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Mets' Stearns says long-term deal with Alonso unlikely before free agency

The New York Mets realize a long-term deal with Pete Alonso is unlikely before the star first baseman is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Report: Profar, Padres reunite on one-year contract

Free agent Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that gives the 30-year-old outfielder the chance to make another $1.5 million in perftrmance bonuses based on plate appearances, two people familiar with the deal said Monday.

Kershaw can earn up to $37.5 million over two years under new Dodgers deal

Clayton Kershaw can make up to $37.5 million over two seasons as part of his new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount depending on how many starts he makes following shoulder surgery.

Report: Pirates adding catching depth by signing two-time All-Star Grandal

The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Jeff Nelson, Ed Hickox retiring as MLB umpires

Jeff Nelson and Ed Hickox are retiring as umpires and were replaced Monday on the major league staff by Ryan Wills and Clint Vondrak.

MLB

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Any animosity between Vladdy and Jays after arbitration award?

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss Vladimir Guerrero Jr. winning his arbitration case against the Toronto Blue Jays and would there be any lingering animosity in the future between the two sides.

Video play-btn-vid
6:24

Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Guardians

Tampa Bay Rays

Reliever Adam goes to arbitration with Rays for second straight year

Reliever Jason Adam tried to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in salary arbitration for the second year in a row, asking a panel Monday for a raise to $3.25 million instead of the team's $2.7 million offer.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals

Royals, Witt all smiles after 11-year extension

Royals owner John Sherman remembers hanging along the fence at spring training in Arizona back in 2020, shortly after he had purchased the club from David Glass, and watching top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. rip line drives to every part of the field.

Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles

Orioles GM: P Burnes 'exactly what we needed'

A few months ago, general manager Mike Elias said the Baltimore Orioles would keep their "foot on the gas pedal" after winning 101 games and the American League East title. This is what that looks like.

Milwaukee Brewers

Canadian Baseball Network names Black top Canadian minor league hitter for 2023

The Canadian Baseball Network has named Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Tyler Black as the top Canadian minor league hitting prospect for 2023, it was announced Friday.

Boston Red Sox

Epstein to return to Red Sox as advisor and part-owner of parent company, Fenway Sports Group

Theo Epstein, who as Red Sox general manager was the architect of two World Series championships, is returning to the organization as a minority owner and part-time senior adviser to its parent company, Fenway Sports Group.

Toronto Blue Jays

Quiet winter aside, Jays still seen as serious threat with current roster

Despite striking out on Shohei Ohtani and the relatively quiet offseason that has followed, Scott Mitchell writes that it would be a mistake to write off the 2024 Toronto Blue Jays just yet.

Scott Mitchell

MLB

Cleveland Guardians

Carrasco returns to Guardians on minor league contract

Pitcher Carlos Carrasco is coming home to Cleveland. The popular Carrasco officially signed a minor league contract with the Guardians on Thursday, with an invitation to camp at spring training. Carrasco's return was reported previously by the AP and other media outlets last weekend.

Toronto Blue Jays

Phillips on Turner: ‘I’ve been saying all along, he’d be the right fit for this team’

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips to discuss the Blue Jays addition of Justin Turner and why he likes the signing in Toronto.

Video play-btn-vid
1:53

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers

Paxton, Dodgers lower guarantee to $7M from $11M

James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers reworked their one-year contract, lowering the guarantee to $7 million from $11 million while still allowing the 35-year-old left-hander to earn up to $13 million if he is healthy during the early part of the season and starts at least 20 games.

Toronto Blue Jays

Former Blue Jays manager Williams dead at 80

Former Blue Jays manager Jimy Williams, who won 910 games over a dozen seasons with Toronto, Boston and Houston, has died.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers

OverDrive

Arizona Diamondbacks

Toronto Blue Jays

Guerrero Jr. looking forward to setting arbitration record, win or lose

Although he’s never gone through the process before, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn’t seem too unsettled about the possibility of his 2024 salary being decided by a three-person arbitration panel.

Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers

Oakland Athletics

The latest Oakland A's stadium plans, Las Vegas move

Even after the A's secured the deal to abscond from Oakland permanently, the franchise's near-term future remains in limbo.

Jeff Passan

Toronto Blue Jays

Guerrero Jr. headlines 18 players scheduled for salary arbitration hearings

Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headlines 18 players scheduled for salary arbitration hearings that start Tuesday and run through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Colorado Rockies

Rockies great Helton still getting used to Hall of Fame selection

Todd Helton never thought he was going to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Right until he was selected for Cooperstown.

Texas Rangers

MLB

MLB

Sasaki wants to play in MLB but Japanese pitcher won't say when that might be

Pitcher Roki Sasaki is the next big thing out of Japanese baseball. It's just not clear when he will make it to Major League Baseball. The 22-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Lotte Marines of Japan's Pacific League this week and made clear where he wants to eventually land.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels

Sources: Moore, Angels agree to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels continued their offseason-long pursuit of bullpen help Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $9 million deal to bring back veteran left-hander Matt Moore, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Alden Gonzalez

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies sign LHP Allard to one-year contract

The Phillies have signed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard to a one-year contract.

MLB

MLB

Scott Mitchell's Prospect Week

Top 50 Blue Jays prospects of 2024

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell ranks the top 50 prospects in Toronto's farm system, examines their outlook and breaks down when we could see them with the big club.

Blue Jays breakout prospect candidates of 2024

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell concludes this week’s prospect features by examining potential breakout candidates in Toronto’s system.

Healthy and motivated, Black on the verge of the big leagues

Coming off the best season of his short professional career, the Toronto product plans to push for a spot in the Brewers lineup this spring, Scott Mitchell writes.

- Scott Mitchell

Top 20 Canadian MLB prospects of 2024

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell kicks off a week of prospect features with his top 20 Canadian MLB prospects of 2024.

- Scott Mitchell

New York Yankees

MLB Features

Top 50 Blue Jays prospects of 2024

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell ranks the top 50 prospects in Toronto's farm system, examines their outlook and breaks down when we could see them with the big club.

Top 20 Canadian MLB prospects of 2024

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell kicks off a week of prospect features with his top 20 Canadian MLB prospects of 2024.

2024 MLB on TSN Schedule

TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents of 2023

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips and Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell rank, analyze and predict the landing spots for the top MLB free agents in a class headlined by Shohei Ohtani.

MLB Free Agent Tracker

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell

MLB Audio

Brunt: Jays should be sending up silent prayers

Award winning writer Stephen Brunt on the latest arbitration cases in MLB what the Jays can expect from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., how Justin Turner fits in and gives his Super Bowl prediction

Audio audio

Phillips on Vladdy's arbitration case, if he will be headed to free agency and more

Audio audio

Phillips on why he thinks Turner will help Jays mature, Angelos selling the Orioles and more

Audio audio

Phillips on Beltre, Mauer and Helton being elected to Cooperstown, Jays' slow offseason and more

Audio audio