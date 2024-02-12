MLB - Major League Baseball Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumours

Reports: Soler signs with Giants on three-year deal
The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jorge Soler have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jorge Soler have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The New York Mets realize a long-term deal with Pete Alonso is unlikely before the star first baseman is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Free agent Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that gives the 30-year-old outfielder the chance to make another $1.5 million in perftrmance bonuses based on plate appearances, two people familiar with the deal said Monday.
Clayton Kershaw can make up to $37.5 million over two seasons as part of his new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount depending on how many starts he makes following shoulder surgery.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Jeff Nelson and Ed Hickox are retiring as umpires and were replaced Monday on the major league staff by Ryan Wills and Clint Vondrak.
Though MLB free agency has moved at a snail's pace for many this winter, there was one group of players who cashed in early: free agents coming to the majors from Asia's two largest professional leagues, Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization and the Korea Baseball Organization.
The abrupt end to Clayton Kershaw's 2023 season triggered a combination of decisions unlike any he had ever confronted, from the health of his shoulder to his desire to keep pitching to, ultimately, whether he'd return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Theo Epstein, who as Red Sox general manager was the architect of two World Series championships, is returning to the organization as a minority owner and part-time senior adviser to its parent company, Fenway Sports Group.
Pitcher Carlos Carrasco is coming home to Cleveland. The popular Carrasco officially signed a minor league contract with the Guardians on Thursday, with an invitation to camp at spring training. Carrasco's return was reported previously by the AP and other media outlets last weekend.
By the time the first pitch is thrown at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener on April 8 at Progressive Field, fans will have seen something more unusual than a no-hitter, more rare than a perfect game and astronomically more exciting than an unassisted triple play.
James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers reworked their one-year contract, lowering the guarantee to $7 million from $11 million while still allowing the 35-year-old left-hander to earn up to $13 million if he is healthy during the early part of the season and starts at least 20 games.
Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers hope they have struck a win-win deal. Detroit is banking on Keith, who hasn't faced a major league pitch, becoming a star. The 22-year-old infielder is guaranteed more than $28 million even if he's a bust.
Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer said Saturday that he is progressing from December surgery to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, while two-time winner Jacob deGrom plans to resume throwing this spring after elbow surgery that ended his Rangers debut after only six starts.
Pitcher Roki Sasaki is the next big thing out of Japanese baseball. It's just not clear when he will make it to Major League Baseball. The 22-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Lotte Marines of Japan's Pacific League this week and made clear where he wants to eventually land.
Ichiro Suzuki headlines the group of players who are eligible for voting a year from now. That ballot is also expected to include Cy Young Award winners CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández — and the final chance for reliever Billy Wagner, who fell five votes short this time.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell ranks the top 50 prospects in Toronto's farm system, examines their outlook and breaks down when we could see them with the big club.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell concludes this week’s prospect features by examining potential breakout candidates in Toronto’s system.
Coming off the best season of his short professional career, the Toronto product plans to push for a spot in the Brewers lineup this spring, Scott Mitchell writes.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell kicks off a week of prospect features with his top 20 Canadian MLB prospects of 2024.
Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman over 2019 remarks the Yankees general manager made before New York negotiated a $37 million, two-year contract with the 32-year-old right-hander. Cashman said he apologized at the time through Stroman's agent and directly to Stroman during negotiations this offseason.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell ranks the top 50 prospects in Toronto's farm system, examines their outlook and breaks down when we could see them with the big club.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell kicks off a week of prospect features with his top 20 Canadian MLB prospects of 2024.
It will take a while for the fans to recover from missing out on Shohei Ohtani, but the Blue Jays’ front office staff doesn’t have the luxury of taking time to lick their wounds. Steve Phillips has more on what's next.
Nothing came easy for the Blue Jays in 2023 and their sweep in the Wild Card round only led to more questions about the team's future. As TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips writes, Toronto heads into the off-season with plenty of work to do.
Despite striking out on Shohei Ohtani and the relatively quiet offseason that has followed, Scott Mitchell writes that it would be a mistake to write off the 2024 Toronto Blue Jays just yet.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell concludes this week’s prospect features by examining potential breakout candidates in Toronto’s system.
Award winning writer Stephen Brunt on the latest arbitration cases in MLB what the Jays can expect from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., how Justin Turner fits in and gives his Super Bowl prediction