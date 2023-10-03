Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz split reps at practice on Tuesday, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Mitchell has been sidelined since July after suffering a lower-leg fracture. He was injured in just his third game of the season, having previously been sidelined by a hip injury after starting in Weeks 1 and 2.

Shiltz entered last week's game against the Calgary Stampeders, completing 11 of his 19 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 22-15 victory. He replaced starter Taylor Powell early in the second quarter after the rookie completed just two-of-six passes for 14 yards.

The 33-year-old Mitchell has completed 56 of 97 passes this season for 714 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Mitchell is in his first season with the Tiger-Cats after the team acquired his rights in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Mitchell played 10 seasons for the Stampeders, winning Grey Cup titles and Grey Cup MVP honours in 2014 and 2018. He was named the league's Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

The native Texan played in 18 games for the Stampeders last season, completing 160 passes for 2,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hamilton has clinched their playoff spot and sit a game back of the Montreal Alouettes for second in the East. The Tiger-Cats visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday before closing out their season with games against the B.C. Lions and Alouettes.