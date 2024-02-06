Riders reach agreement with Ouellette
A.J. Ouellette - John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images
The Saskatchewan Roughriders' backfield is set for an upgrade.
TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the team has reached an agreement with A.J. Ouellette.
Ouellette, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In 2023, he rushed for a career-high 1,009 yards on 178 carries with eight touchdowns. The Ohio product also added a pair of receiving TDs.
A native of Covington, OH, Ouellette was a CFL East All-Star in both of the past two seasons and helped the Argos win the 2022 Grey Cup.