TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian receiver Richie Sindani to a contract extension Wednesday.

Sindani was slated to become a CFL free agent next month.

Sindani, 28, joined the Argos last October and appeared in three games, registering eight catches for 90 yards. The six-foot-two, 220-pound Regina native began the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, appearing in 12 games before signing with Toronto.

The Calgary Stampeders selected Sindani in the eighth round, No. 70 overall, of the 2017 CFL draft out of the University of Calgary.

Sindani has appeared in 75 career CFL regular-season games, registering 112 catches for 1,166 yards and three TDs. He won a Grey Cup in 2018 with Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.