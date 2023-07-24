With the MLB trade deadline set for August 1, TSN.ca rounds up all of the rumours and whispers of big names that could be on the move.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have burst onto the scene in 2023, with a couple rookie infielders proving to the catalysts behind an electric offence.

Shortstop Matt McLain (.305 batting average, 10 home runs, 46 runs scored in 59 games) and third baseman Elly De La Cruz (.273 BA, five HR, 17 stolen bases in 40 games) have broken through already and helped lead the Reds to a 28-13 record over their last 41 games.

Additionally, their top three prospects per MLB.com are infielders Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo and Cam Collier - each expected to make their MLB debut in the next two seasons.

Their success this season, mixed with the surplus of young talent in the infield, has made 2021 National League Rookie of the Year second baseman Jonathan India an expendable piece. India has hit .251 with 14 HR and 51 runs batted in this season, and is under team control until 2027.

The Reds have told other teams they are willing to trade 2021 NL ROY Jonathan India for young, controllable starting pitching, per sources. Cincinnati has a glut of young infielders (Steer, De La Cruz, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand) with more on the way (Marte, Arroyo, Collier). — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand indicates that the Reds are willing to trade India in exchange for young, controllable starting pitching.

Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene, two young starting pitchers expected to give the Reds a big boost this season, have each missed over a month due to injuries and are both expected to return in August.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have told teams they're willing to listen to offers on All-Star closer David Bednar, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

Pirates are telling teams they’d listen on All-Star closer David Bednar but the understanding is that he’d be difficult to move since he isn’t a free agent until 2027. The Pittsburgh native (another plus for the Bucs) has a 1.15 ERA. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2023

Heyman notes that a trade may be difficult to complete for a player of Bednar's stature - the All-Star has a 1.15 earned run average this season, and is under team control until 2027. Additionally, Bednar is a Pittsburgh native, which adds to his value for the Pirates.

At 43-56 and 11.5 games out of the NL Central division lead, the Pirates are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, but any acquisition of Bednar appears likely to come at considerable cost.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves completed two trades on Monday for a pair of relievers - one with the Texas Rangers for Taylor Hearn and one with the Colorado Rockies for Pierce Johnson.

The Rockies have traded RHP Pierce Johnson to the Braves for a pair of minor leaguers, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

In exchange for Johnson, 32, the Braves sent right-handed pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to the Rockies. Johnson has a 1-5 record with a 6.00 ERA in 43 games this season, but held a 3.39 ERA in 102 appearances from 2020-22 with the San Diego Padres.

Braves have added two relievers - Pierce Johnson from Rockies (@feinsand) and Taylor Hearn from Rangers (@mlbbowman). Johnson out of options, Hearn is not. Braves believe Johnson can be what he was with Padres - righty reliever with swing-and-miss stuff. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 24, 2023

The Braves sent cash to the Rangers to complete the trade for Hearn. The 28-year-old has a 10.29 ERA in seven innings with the Rangers this season. His last pitching appearance was against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, after which he was sent down to AAA.

Colorado Rockies

Having already completed one trade on Monday, the expectation is the Colorado Rockies will be very active in the coming week ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Entering play on Monday, Colorado has the worst record in the National League at 39-60.

The Rockies should be very active over the next week, with C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Jurickson Profar, Brent Suter and Brad Hand all potentially being moved. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand indicates that veteran hitters C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk and Jurickson Profar are all likely to be dealt before the deadline. They may choose to move pitchers Brent Suter and Brad Hand, as well.

Grichuk, 31, has a .302 BA with six home runs and can play all outfield positions. Profar is a true utilityman hitting .243 with seven HR. Suter has a 4-0 record with a 2.62 ERA in 44.2 innings this season.