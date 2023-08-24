Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has tentatively announced his retirement from MLB, with a press conference expected to formalize the decision scheduled for Sept. 9, per the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty.

A former number one overall draft pick by Washington in the 2009 MLB Entry Draft, Strasburg debuted to major fanfare in the 2010 season. The San Diego, Calif. native was hyped for his fastball that repeatedly touched 100mph in the minors.

Strasburg, 35, is a three-time All-Star and finished in the top-10 for National League Cy Young voting three times in his 13-year career.

He was named World Series MVP in 2019 when he led the Nationals to their only World Series title in franchise history. He held a 2.51 earned runs average in 14.1 innings against the Houston Astros.

Strasburg's career has been derailed by injuries since winning the World Series - he has pitched in only eight games, a total of 31.1 innings in the four seasons since 2019. He pitched in one game in 2022 and has not made an appearance in 2023.

For his MLB career, Strasburg has a 113-62 record with an ERA of 3.24 across 1,470 innings pitched. He struck out 1,723 batters in 247 career starts.