The Tampa Bay Rays and infielder Ha-Seong Kim are in agreement on a two-year, $29 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan reports that the deal contains an opt-out after the first season.

Kim, 29, has spent the last four seasons with the San Diego Padres, where he slashed .242/.326/.380 with 47 home runs and 78 stolen bases since coming over from the Korea Baseball Organization in 2021.

The 2023 Gold Glove winner became a free agent after declining a mutual option with San Diego for the 2025 season.

Kim is recovering from a torn labrum sustained on Aug. 18 that ended his season early. Passan notes that he is expected to be ready for game action by May where he will slot in as their everyday shortstop.