James Click will not be Chaim Bloom's successor.

The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports the Toronto Blue Jays vice president has withdrawn from consideration for the Red Sox lead baseball executive vacancy, citing familial reasons.

Click, 45, joined the Blue Jays in February. He previously spent three seasons as the general manager of the Houston Astros, but departed after last fall's World Series win when he rejected a one-year extension. Prior to joining the Astros in 2020, Click spent nearly 15 years in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, starting as an intern and working his way up to vice president by the time of his exit.

The Durham, NC native worked alongside Bloom when the two wrote for Baseball Prospectus.

Bloom, 40, was fired by the Red Sox in late September in the midst of his third season with the club.