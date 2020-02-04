After having their five-game win streak snapped on Sunday in Carolina, the Vancouver Canucks (29-18-5) will look to get back in the win column tonight when they face the Boston Bruins (31-10-12) at TD Garden.

The Canucks have collected points in six straight games (5-0-1) after falling 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Elias Pettersson scored twice and Tyler Myers had the team’s other goal while Thatcher Demko made 29 saves in regulation and overtime. The Pacific Division leaders are 2-0-1 in the first three games of this five game road trip and are 14-3-1 in their last 18 games overall.

Pettersson, the Canucks scoring leader, had his first multi-point game since January 16th against Arizona and his first multi-goal game since December 19th against Vegas. He also scored in the shootout and is now three for five in the skills competition this season. Pettersson is the only Canuck with more than one shootout goal this season. Sunday marked the first time since November 23rd that the Canucks had been involved in a game-deciding skills competition.

Tyler Myers, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, scored his second goal of the road trip to tie Sunday’s game 2-2 late in the second period. The big blueliner now has five goals in his past 14 games after scoring once in his first 39 games as a Canuck.

After serving as the back-up on Sunday, Jacob Markstrom returns to the Canucks net and gets the start tonight. He has won his last three starts and five of his last six. The team will go with the same 18 skaters it has used for the past three games.

The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play Sunday after failing to earn a power play opportunity in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders. The team is 4 for its last 41 (9.8%) with the man-advantage over the past 10 games. Jake Virtanen, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat and Quinn Hughes have the team’s power play goals during that stretch.

Three Canucks will be looking to extend individual point streaks tonight. JT Miller, the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, has 4+5=9 on a six-game run, Quinn Hughes has 3+2=5 in five straight outings while Chris Tanev has 0+5=5 on a four-game streak. Tanev’s next point will match his career-high with 20 on the season.

The Bruins ride a three game win streak into action tonight after a 6-1 romp in Minnesota on Saturday. The B’s are 7-2-1 in their last 10 and have collected at least a point in 17 of their past 20 games (11-3-6).

Against the Wild, Torey Krug led the way with two goals and two assists while David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 38th goal of the season and Jake Debrusk scored for a third consecutive game as the Bruins went three for four on the power play. Jaro Halak stopped 25 of 26 Minnesota shots on goal.

Pastrnak is one goal ahead of Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews in the Rocket Richard race. He is third in overall league scoring with a team-best 38+37=75 followed by Brad Marchand with 22+46=68 and Patrice Bergeron with 22+20=42. Combined that line has 82+103=185 on the season.

Seventeen of Pastrnak’s goals have come on the power play where he has a five-goal lead on anyone else in the NHL. The 23-year-old Czech sits fifth in the league with 207 shots on goal and has an 18.4% shooting percentage.

As a team, the Bruins sit second in the overall standings just a single point behind Washington. Boston leads the NHL with 28 regulation victories. They’ve won three times in overtime, but are 0-7 in shootouts this season. The Bruins are 17-2-9 on home ice this season with Colorado (December 7th) and Edmonton (January 4th) the only visitors to post regulation victories at the Garden. Boston’s 43 points on home ice lead the league.

The Bruins are tied with Dallas as the top defensive teams in the NHL allowing just 130 goals. On a per game basis, however, their 2.45 goals against is tops in the league. Among goalies that have made at least 10 starts this season, Tuukka Rask sits T-3 in save percentage at 92.7% and fourth in goals against average at 2.23.

Boston is crushing it on special teams this season leading the league with 47 power play goals and sitting second in the NHL on the PP at 27.2% while third in the league on the penalty kill at 84.2%.

The Canucks went 2-0 against the Bruins last season winning 2-1 in overtime in Vancouver and 8-5 in Boston. Overall, the Canucks have won the last three head to head match-ups. These teams will meet again later this month on February 22nd at Rogers Arena.

After tonight, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be the only team the Canucks have yet to face this season.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Markstrom

POSSIBLE BRUINS LINE-UP

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Debrusk-Krejci-Kuhlman

Kuraly-Coyle-Bjork

Blidh-Lindholm-Wagner

Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Grzelcyk-Lauzon

Rask