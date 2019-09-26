TAKEAWAYS

1) At 2-0, late in the first period it looked like the Vancouver Canucks might run away and hide from the Ottawa Senators. Instead, it was the Sens who took over the hockey game from there scoring six unanswered goals in a 6-2 romp at Rogers Arena. The Sens owned the blue paint in and around the Vancouver net led by Brady Tkachuk who was a handful scoring twice and adding a pair of assists. His goals came a combined six feet from the Canuck goalline. On his first goal early in the second period, Tkachuk shook off the coverage of JT Miller to deposit the puck past Thatcher Demko. His second of the night rounded out the scoring on an Ottawa power play and again was a tap in from the blue paint. The Canucks were without their top defensive pairing of Alex Edler and Tyler Myers and the blueliners in uniform on Wednesday didn't do much to help Demko in terms of moving Ottawa bodies from dangerous scoring areas.

2) Thatcher Demko was his harshest critic in the aftermath of the loss: 'It was good. I don't have much to say about it' he lamented when pressed by reporters in the Canucks locker room. Wednesday was Demko's first taste of game action in over a week and perhaps that played into his inability to find any kind of rhythm. However, that is likely to be his role on the hockey club as he backs up starter Jacob Markstrom this season. Demko has to find a way to stay sharp between starts so that he is ready to deliver when his name is called. After November 1st last season, Markstrom recorded 23 of the 27 victories the Canucks posted over the final five months of of the season. The organization believes goaltending can be one of its strengths this season, but much of that will rely on Demko producing wins when he gets his starts. The Canucks can't rely solely on Markstrom to deliver results while Demko learns the ropes at the NHL level. The Canucks have upgraded in a number of areas this off-season and appear to be a better team on paper than they were a year ago, but none of that will matter unless they get above average goaltending. They didn't on Wednesday night.

3) Adam Gaudette continues to author the story of the preseason for the Canucks. He has been both busy and productive appearing in his fifth exhibition game and scoring his 4th goal. The former Hobey Baker winner showed terrific hand-eye coordination taking a Sven Baertschi feed on his off-wing and sniping a one-timer past Craig Anderson to open the scoring just 3:11 into the hockey game. Fourteen minutes later, Gaudette was at it again. This time he returned the favour drawing a Sens defenseman to his knees to create a shooting lane as he dropped the puck to Baertschi who wired it home. Gaudette now has 4+1=5 in his five preseason outings as he continues to build his case to make the Canucks opening night roster. In 17:09 of ice time Wednesday, Gaudette had two points, two shots and won eight of 12 face-offs. He says he worked hard over the off-season on his skating and the offensive side of his game and it's showed over the past 10 days. He has certainly been noticed. If he was a winger, he'd have locked up a spot by now. But as a centre, he remains in tough to bump an incumbent from the middle. Still, the Canucks under Jim Benning have always said if a young player comes to camp and earns a job, they'll find a spot for him. Adam Gaudette is putting that theory to the test with a fine showing here in the preseason.

4) Elias Pettersson was the difference maker in Monday's 6-4 win in Abbotsford. The young Swede sat out Wednesday and it looked like he took the Canucks power play with him. After potting four goals with Pettersson in charge with man-advantage on Monday, the Canucks were 0 for 4 and gave up a short-handed marker on Wednesday. More than that, they generated just six power play shots on goal in eight minutes with the man-advantage. Quinn Hughes led the Canucks in power play ice time with 5:22 on Wednesday, but managed just one shot on goal during that stretch. Without Pettersson and Brock Boeser, the Canucks cobbled together two ineffective power play units. While Hughes has oodles of skill, the jury remains out on him as a trigger man from the top on the power play. He doesn't have an overpowering shot and on Wednesday he struggled at times to get his shot through traffic. He's young and still finding his way at the NHL level, but if his shot isn't a legitimate threat yet opponents will figure that out in a hurry. That will allow them to shade to the Canucks better shooting options. Hughes is a smart player and will find ways to take advantage of his skill set as he goes, but his ability to run an NHL power play as a rookie will certainly be something worth monitoring.

5) It wasn't a banner night for many of the wingers still jockeying for positions with the hockey club. After a decent start to the preseason, Tanner Pearson had his toughest outing of the exhibition schedule registering just one shot in 17:16 of ice (including 4:40 with the man advantage). Jake Virtanen was not particularly noticeable in his 15:49 (including 3:20 on the power play). Nikolay Goldobin was engaged at times in the first period, but didn't look dangerous despite six shot attempts (three on the target). Tim Schaller failed to register a hit in his 13:21 and it's probably too late for Zack MacEwen, but at least he showed a willingness to get involved physically. A rugged forecheck in the first period led to a scrap with Sens tough guy Mark Borowiecki. MacEwen finished the night with four hits to go along with his tussle. It was his most noticeable appearance of the preseason, but he is still destined to start the season in Utica.