Adam Cole takes on MJF in a World Championship Eliminator Match. Plus, Toni Storm defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Skye Blue and The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club meet in trios action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) vs. Adam Cole - The time for talking between AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole is over. On Wednesday night, Cole will have the opportunity to earn himself a title shot by beating MJF in a World Championship Eliminator Match. On last week's Dynamite, the barbs were flying fast and furious between the two men. Friedman admitted to being a big fan of Cole's in the past, having followed his career through ROH, CZW and NXT, but said that the Adam Cole he fell in love with as a fan was gone and all that was left was a shell of the man who won titles everywhere he's been. Cole fired back that MJF was coward, constantly running his mouth, but hiding when it came to answer the bell. After a challenge from Cole, Friedman accepted. Cole has already challenged for the AEW title on two occasions, but fell short both times against former Bullet Club stablemate "Hangman" Adam Page. In order to find out if the third time will be the charm, he needs to beat MJF on Wednesday night. Since his return to action after a nine-month layoff in March, Cole is undefeated. Friedman became AEW World Champion in November, he is also undefeated, having successfully defended his title against "Absolute" Ricky Starks, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute ironman match and Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way match at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. That's the most galling thing about MJF - he almost always backs up his talk with action, but still does whatever he can to take the easy way out. Can MJF solve the Adam Cole problem on Wednesday night or will Cole set up a match for Friedman's AEW World Championship?

--

Hung Bucks ("Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) - The Blackpool Combat Club's blood feud with The Elite is far from over. On last week's Dynamite, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) challenged Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA to a trios match, but they wanted a trios match only. That means no Bryan Danielson to run interference and certainly no Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. As a trio, Moxley, Castagnoli and YUTA have been leaving bodies in their wake as of late in AEW. Last Wednesday night, the three men ran through the CHAOS team of Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. In fact the combination of Mox, Castagnoli and YUTA is 9-0 as a trios unit. While they haven't wrestled as a trio for some time, the team of Page and the Bucks are one to be reckoned with in their own right. After defeating Dalton Castle and the Boys at War of the Worlds UK in 2017, the Hung Bucks held the ROH World Six-Man Championships for over 200 days. The three men have yet to wrestle as a trio in AEW and will look to make a statement on Wednesday night. And what about the fourth member of The Elite? Kenny Omega has been out of the country in recent days looking for back-up and Page said that he's not in Canada. Do Omega, Page and the Jacksons still have another surprise in store for the BCC? But before any of that can go down, there is the matter of Wednesday night's match. Which three men will claim the latest battle in this ongoing war?

--

AEW Women's World Championship match: Toni Storm (c) (w/ Saraya and Ruby Soho) vs. Skye Blue - In a four corners match for a title shot on last Friday's Rampage, perhaps the most unlikely of the four women in it emerged victorious. Skye Blue earned a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship by defeating former world champions Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose and Mercedes Martinez when she pinned Rose with a Code Blue. One of the women's division's youngest competitors, Blue has her work cut out for her against Storm, an opponent she has yet to get the better of over her AEW career. The two women have met five previous times, three times in singles matches, with Storm picking up the victory in every single match. What Blue might be able to count on, then, is being overlooked by Storm just as she might have been last Friday night by Baker, Rose and Martinez. That might be just the opening she needs to spring the upset, but there is, of course, the presence of the rest of the Outcasts on the outside. The chances of Saraya and Ruby Soho getting involved are sky high, so it would be ideal if Blue had some form of contingency plan. Can Storm continue her dominance over Blue or can Blue pull off one of the biggest upsets in AEW history?

--

TNT Championship match: "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow (c) (w/ "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson) vs. Jake Hager (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) - Wardlow will make the first televised defence of his third reign as TNT Champion on Wednesday night when he takes on a familiar foe. Challenging him for the title will be none other than former Inner Circle stablemate, Jake Hager. Even when aligned together in the group, Wardlow and Hager's relationship was a contentious one with a great deal of distrust. The two have wrestled in singles contests twice before, with each man going 1-1. Wardlow defeated Hager on the Jan. 6, 2021 edition of Dynamite with an F10. Months later on June 18th, 2021, Hager got his win back by defeating Wardlow in an MMA rules match. Much has changed in the two years since the two last met with Hager still aligned with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, while Wardlow is now under the tutelage of Arn Anderson, brought in to help the big man get focused. It's worked so far with Wardlow, who defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to regain the TNT title before retaining it in a ladder match against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. Wardlow is well aware of what Hager brings to the table and anybody with the power that he has is a formidable opponent. And while Hager hasn't captured gold in AEW, he's a former WWE Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion and United States Champion. Will Hager finally get his hands on a championship in AEW or will Wardlow continue to roll under the guidance of The Enforcer?

--

Eight-man tag-team match: Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland and ROH World Six-Man Champions "The Machine" Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) (w/ Prince Nana) vs. AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, "Limitless" Keith Lee, Darby Allin and "The Icon" Sting - Eight men who don't care a whole lot for each other will take the ring on Wednesday night when all of Prince Nana's Mogul Embassy meets Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin and Sting. The match comes amid a deepening rivalry between Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy. At Double or Nothing, Cassidy retained his AEW International Championship by outlasting 20 other men in the Blackjack Battle Royale with Strickland the last man that he eliminated. Then on last week's Dynamite, Cassidy defeated Strickland in a brutal, hard-fought battle in his 24th successful defence of his championship. Swerve didn't take losing the match well as he and the rest of Mogul Embassy beat down Cassidy after the match knowing that Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) had a match to prepare for and wouldn't be around to watch his back. But Allin and Sting made their way to the ring to help even the odds. The duo has wrestled alongside Cassidy in the past and Allin knows Swerve all too well with both men from the Seattle area. Joining the three men as their partner will be somebody who will relish getting his hands on Swerve in the form of Keith Lee. Lee and Swerve held the AEW World Tag Team Championships for two months last year, but their partnership dissolved when Strickland made it clear he was only in it for himself. With the bad blood running deep in this match, expect things to get ugly in a hurry. Which four men will have their hands raised on Wednesday night?

--

PLUS:

- On last Friday's All Together Again show in Japan that saw New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents competing on the same show, SANADA said he had something in mind for Forbidden Door and suggested that people tune into Dynamite this week. Just what does the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion have planned?

