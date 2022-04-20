Heated rivals Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo look to finally settle matters in a Coffin Match. Plus, CM Punk meets Dustin Rhodes, Hook makes his Dynamite debut and Tony Khan has a huge announcement. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Coffin Match: Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) - The heated feud between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo is set for a thrilling conclusion on Wednesday night when the pair meet in a Coffin Match. The rules of a Coffin Match are simple - put your opponent inside of a coffin and close it shut. The match marks Allin's second coffin match in AEW. Last summer, Allin memorably defeated "All Ego" Ethan Page in a Coffin Match and then put an exclamation mark on things by delivering a literal Coffin Drop on to the coffin. Andrade got involved in Allin's business on the Feb. 16 edition of Dynamite when he cost him a TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara. The pair met one-on-one on the Mar. 30 Dynamite with Andrade picking up the victory with the hammerlock DDT thanks to members of the Andrade Family Office running interference. Revenge is certainly on Allin's mind, but so will be getting back on a path towards some AEW gold. Which man will finally emerge victorious after weeks of enmity?

--

CM Punk vs. "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes - Coming off of an impressive victory over Penta Oscura, CM Punk takes on Dustin Rhodes in a singles match for the first time ever. Rhodes made the challenge on Rampage and Punk quickly answered it. Rhodes and Punk have shared a ring before, but only as partners in a pair of multi-man tag matches almost 10 years ago. Punk is taking on all comers right now as he attempts to build his case for a shot at "Hangman" Adam Page and the AEW World Championship. Punk heads into the match on the back of five straight wins, including victories over Dax Harwood and Max Caster. Rhodes was last in action on the Mar. 25 Rampage when he defeated "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer in a hard-fought encounter. Now in his fifth decade of competition, Rhodes shows no signs of slowing down and is the kind of wily veteran who can throw a monkey wrench into Punk's plans of earning a title shot. A win over Punk, whose AEW record has only one blemish (a loss to MJF) will go a long for "The Natural" to establish his own championship credentials. Can Punk keep rolling or will Rhodes put a stop to his momentum?

--

"Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow vs. The Butcher (w/ MJF and Shawn Spears) - Whatever Maxwell Jacob Friedman is paying "Smart" Mark Sterling, it's worth it. Sterling acquired the services of Andy Williams from Andrade El Idolo last week with the hopes that The Butcher will slaughter the man MJF has called "Piggy" in Wardlow. Living up to his "Mr. Mayhem" nickname, Wardlow has made life a living hell for MJF for the past several weeks. Forced to stay home by MJF as per the terms of their contractual arrangement, Wardlow has ignored that directive and come to Dynamite, leaving security guards in his wake. Last Wednesday night, Wardlow's presence was enough to make MJF lose focus in his match against Capt. Shawn Dean and get counted out. Two weeks ago, it was Shawn Spears who fell to Dean thanks to Wardlow's presence. MJF will hope that The Butcher can end his Wardlow problem for good. Williams heads into the match after a complete annihilation of Barrett Brown in :30 on last Friday's edition of Rampage. A tag-team specialist, the match is only The Butcher's third singles bout of 2022. Can Williams take care of business or will Wardlow continue his path of destruction?

--

Owen Hart Foundation Cup qualifying match: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ Rebel and Jamie Hayter) vs. Danielle Kamela - The good doctor returns to action in her hometown of "Brittsburgh" on Wednesday night in Britt Baker's first match since dropping the AEW Women's World Championship to Thunder Rosa in a cage match on the Mar. 16 edition of Dynamite. While she won't be fighting for a title, she will have another prize on her mind in the form of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup. A number of women have already qualified for the tournament including Toni Storm, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho and Baker's associate, Jamie Hayter. Standing in Baker's way is Danielle Kamela. A newcomer to AEW, Kamela is making her Dynamite debut after a pair of appearances on Dark. Kamela has wrestled against the likes of Tay Conti, Bayley and Bianca Bel Air during her time in NXT. Though she's not the seasoned veteran that Baker is, she's more than capable of making things difficult for the former AEW Women's World Champion? Can Baker punch her ticket into the tournament or will Kamela pull off the shocking upset in Baker's hometown?

--

Owen Hart Foundation Cup qualifying match: AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy (w/ Luchasaurus and Christian Cage) vs. Kyle O'Reilly (w/ Bobby Fish) - Fresh off of successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship last week, Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express meets reDRagon's Kyle O'Reilly with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup on the line. While Jack Perry and O'Reilly are eminently familiar with one another after several matches and months of butting heads, Wednesday night's matchup is the first ever one-on-one meeting between the two. A former ROH and PWG World Champion, Burnaby, BC native O'Reilly has a decidedly large edge in the experience department, but that doesn't mean that Jungle Boy can't hold his own up against one of AEW's best technical wrestlers. And emotions are still running high between the two competitors as witnessed by O'Reilly's continued attack on Jurassic Express last week even after the match had ended. O'Reilly will undoubtedly see this match as an opportunity to express to Perry that reDRagon hasn't yet abandoned its title designs. Will O'Reilly start on a path towards his first AEW honour or will Jungle Boy pick up the victory?

--

PLUS:

- The undefeated Hook of Team Taz makes his Dynamite debut

- AEW president Tony Khan has a major announcement