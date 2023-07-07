The Elite take on Dark Order in trios action. Plus, two more matches are set for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Hung Bucks ("Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) - In a rematch from the June 28 edition of Dynamite, The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page and the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) meet the Dark Order threesome of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver on Friday night. That match came about when Page and the Jacksons issued an open challenge for a trios match, but Page was clearly taken aback by the Dark Order answering the challenge and even suggested teaming with the three in a 12-man tag match. The Dark Order feels betrayed by Page. It was the Dark Order who supported Page when he left The Elite in 2021. While he never officially joined the group, he became close friends with them all and they've been upset to see him rekindle his friendship with the Jacksons and Kenny Omega. During the June 28 match, Page had trouble bringing himself to even hit the men he considered friends and was only able to once baited enough by Uno. Page would win the match for his team with the Buckshot Lariat. Still angered at Page, the Dark Order intervened on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite when they prevented him from using a chair to defend Omega from an attack at the hands of the Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler YUTA) and Konosuke Takeshita. With Blood and Guts set to go down in under two weeks, Page and the rest of The Elite don't need to be fighting a war on two fronts right now and will look to settle whatever this is on Friday night. Which of these trios will come out on top?

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament match: "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Karen Jarrett) and Matt Hardy (w/ Brother Zay) vs. Jericho Appreciation Society ("Red Death" Daniel Garcia and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara) - The luck of the draw is the luck of the draw and Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara got lucky. The stablemates were drawn as a team in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament and their existing familiarity with one another will undoubtedly serve them well even if they haven't tagged together all that frequently in the past. On the other side of the ring, there wasn't much luck with two veterans with very little in common forced to team up in Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett. Of course, Hardy is one of the most accomplished tag-team wrestlers of all time, having won 14 major tag-team honours over his career with the majority coming alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy. And Jarrett has held tag-team gold himself as co-holder of the WWF World Tag Team Championships with the late, great Owen Hart. What Hardy and Jarrett must do to win is to play into the uncertainty surrounding Guevara and Garcia heading into the match. The Jericho Appreciation Society appears to be coming apart at the seams. Guevara and leader Chris Jericho have been at loggerheads for weeks after Darby Allin got it into Guevara's head that he needs to make a go of it as his own man. Then on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite, Don Callis made an impassioned plea for his old friend Jericho to join him in the new family he's building to take out The Elite. If Jarrett and Hardy can take advantage of this, it might be enough to overcome the lack of chemistry the two men will undoubtedly have. Which of these two teams will move on to meet the team of Allin and AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy on Dynamite?

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament match: "Big Bill" Morrissey and ROH World Six-Man Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal - The luck of the draw brings us a matchup of power versus experience when Big Bill and Brian Cage take on Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal. While they've never teamed together, Beretta and Sydal have held a number of tag-team honours in the past. Beretta is a four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside Rocky Romero as Roppongi Vice. Sydal is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion with Ricochet, held the ROH World Tag Team Championships with "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and was a WWE World Tag Team Champion alongside Kofi Kingston. The championship pedigree of Sydal and Beretta is undeniable, but so is the raw strength of Cage and Morrissey. There might not be a single competitor in AEW who can match the sheer power of Cage, who couples brawn with surprisingly agility for a man of his size. Like Cage, Morrissey's only game isn't power. Morrissey possesses a speed that belies his size. Can Sydal and Beretta use their wiles to pick up a win or will Cage and Morrissey advance to take on AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole on Dynamite?

- Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is in action