Alouettes inching closer to home playoff game as Redblacks visit on Thanksgiving

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have clinched a spot in the playoffs. Next up for quarterback Cody Fajardo and co. is securing home-field advantage to begin the post-season.

Montreal (8-7) looks to sweep an East Division rival as they host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-11) on Thanksgiving Monday, a week after a 32-15 win in the nation's capital.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' victory on Saturday means the Alouettes can’t clinch the home playoff game this week, but a win gets them closer to that goal.

Fajardo is eager to get it done before the final game of the regular season — a home meeting against Hamilton on Oct. 28 that could be a battle for second place.

“I don't want it to come down to that,” said Fajardo. “Then it's essentially two playoff games, and then you have to think about strategically, what are you trying to do in that first game to hold back for the playoffs?

“If we can clinch as early as possible that will help us in terms of holding out some of our stuff, maybe putting out a vanilla offence so then we can really dive into our game plan for the playoff game."

Alouettes head coach Jason Maas is taking things one step at a time, with his sole focus right now on taking care of business against Ottawa for a fourth time this year.

The 47-year-old CFL veteran with 17 playoff games and three Grey Cup appearances under his belt as a quarterback and head coach couldn’t deny the significance of playing at home in the post-season, however.

"Anybody would want to play as many games at home as possible. I think it means something for your franchise, for your fans to watch a playoff game," said Maas. “That's the part of it that means a lot, and it also means you've won enough games to do that. It's a big thing."

Ottawa is in a different situation.

The Redblacks are hanging on to their post-season hopes by a thread thanks to Hamilton’s win over Saskatchewan. One more loss, or Riders win, and it’s a fourth consecutive season of missing the playoffs.

Despite the season being all but over, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce says his team is intent on putting its best foot forward on Monday.

"No matter what, we as a team we focus on making sure we put our best performance," said Dyce. "That's what we'll do, no matter the circumstances."

The Redblacks have one win in their last nine games. Asked what's gone wrong this season, Dyce noted some poor finishes and said the whole team hasn’t clicked at once.

"We've got to do a better job playing complimentary football, meaning all three phases having complete games at the same time," said Dyce. "There's been a lot of fantastic things, guys on this team have done a lot of outstanding things. There's been certain times where regrettably, all three units haven't played at their optimum level."

INJURIES

Both teams are missing some key players for Monday's matchup.

Last year's most outstanding defensive player Lorenzo Mauldin IV is out with a neck injury for the Redblacks, along with defensive lineman Nigel Romick. Defensive back Brandin Dandridge is questionable.

The Alouettes are missing wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, kicker David Cote, defensive back Zach Lindley, linebacker Bryce Notree and, most notably, running back William Stanback.

Stanback (illness) was off to a slow start this season after missing most of last year with a broken ankle but has put together more consistent performances of late.

The East’s outstanding player in 2021 had reached 80-plus rushing yards in three of his last four games, including an 85-yard performance last time out against Ottawa.

“It's been exciting to see Stan, the real Stan,'” said Fajardo. “I feel like he's got the offence down completely and now he can just play freely and get back to playing the way he likes to play football, which is physical and running dudes over.

“It's always fun when you can see defenders on their back because usually on offence you're the guy getting hit."

MACK IS BACK

While Stanback is out, Montreal is expected to get a boost on offence with the return of top receiver Austin Mack, who missed last week’s game with a thigh injury.

Mack, who has 1,057 receiving yards this season, was a full participant in practice this week. Maas said the expectation is he’ll be ready to play, but "if there’s any hindrance at all" the Alouettes will keep him out.

NORTHERN THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand south of the border. Fajardo and Maas are happy to carry on that tradition in Canada, where the holiday happens a month earlier.

"Growing up I'd always be like, 'Oh, that'd be so cool to win a game and take a bite out of a turkey leg,'" said Fajardo. "Having that opportunity here, I heard the atmosphere is pretty awesome, so I'm excited."

"I think everybody's just grateful to be playing a game, coaching a game for a living," said Maas. "Anybody that's playing on that day has got to be thankful for a lot of things.

"So I think the significance of that is not lost on us. After the game what we do as an organization, going to feed the homeless and things like that, I think is a big part of the tradition here too."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.