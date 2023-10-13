BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. suffered an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After throwing an interception, Adams Jr. went to the ground awkwardly following a collision with a Tiger-Cats defender.

Vernon Adams Jr came out of the tent with a brace on his left knee. The brace was wrapped and Adams tried to test his knee with several drop backs. Adams is in a lot of pain as Rick Campbell and doctors talk. Dane Evans continues to warm up @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge https://t.co/G9bCfYEutX — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 14, 2023

The 30-year-old limped off the field and was attended to by the Lions training staff in the medical tent.

Adams Jr. was replaced by Dane Evans for the game-winning drive as the Lions kicked a field goal to win the game 33-30.

After the game, Adams Jr. told TSN's Matthew Scianitti that the injury occurred on the same knee he hurt earlier in the campaign, but that he didn't think it was going to be a problem going forward.

“It’s my same MCL from earlier in the season, I don’t know what happened, if I took a knee-to-knee or a helmet, I don’t know what it was," Adams told TSN after the game. "It was on that silly interception I threw, but I think I’m going to be good, I’ll be good.”

Adams Jr. missed two games after suffering a knee injury against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 7.

He finished Friday's contest with 296 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory.