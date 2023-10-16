BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. said Monday he will be able to start Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders after being injured last week.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell said earlier Monday that Adams will start as "long as he's not medically compromised."

Rick Campbell is optimistic that @VernonAdamsJr3 will be able to play this week & as “long as he’s not medically compromised” he’ll start. @BCLions @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/nvoL18olzK — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 16, 2023

The 30-year-old suffered a leg injury late in Friday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after he collided with a Ticats defender on a play where he was intercepted. Campbell said after the game he didn't expect his starting quarterback to miss much time.

Backup Dane Evans came off the bench to lead the Lions to a 33-30 win where BC took the lead as time expired with a Sean Whyte field goal. The win moved them to 12-5 on the season as they continue to battle the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-4) for first in the West Division.

The Oregon product is in his first year with the Lions after spending his first six CFL seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He's tallied 4,653 passing yards and 31 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in 17 games played so far in 2023.