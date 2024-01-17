The BC Lions announced the signing of defensive lineman Daniel Joseph on Wednesday.

The Brampton, Ont. EDGE rusher was the fourth overall selection of the 2021 CFL Draft by the Lions out of North Carolina State.

Joseph most recently played for the XFL champion Seattle Sea Dogs where he recorded eight combined tackles and two sacks in seven games.

Prior to joining the Wolfpack in 2020, Joseph spent three years at Penn State.

Joseph is the brother of former first overall pick in 2017 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie.