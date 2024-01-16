The BC Lions have signed former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham, it was announced Tuesday.

The team also inked deals with American receivers Stanley Berryhill III and Milton Wright, along with American running back Ronald Awatt.

Fulgham, 28, began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2019 and moved on to the Eagles the following season, catching 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns. He shifted to the Denver Broncos in 2021 but only played in one game.

A Virginia native, a Fulgham appeared in in 39 contests for Old Dominion University from 2015 to 2018, recording 128 catches for 2,044 yards and 18 TDs.

Berryhill played one NFL game with Detroit during the 2022 campaign after spending four seasons at the University of Arizona.

Wright played at Purdue from 2019 to 2021 and attended training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers this past summer.

Awatt played collegiately at the University of Texas El-Paso and was in camp with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.