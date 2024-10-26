REGINA — The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.

The Stampeders, who finish the CFL season in last place in the West Division with a 5-12-1 record, tossed a little bit of salt into Saskatchewan’s already disappointing day.

The Riders entered play with an outside chance of finishing in first place in the West. Saskatchewan needed the Montreal Alouettes to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the early game of the day, which would give the Riders the opportunity to move into first place by beating the Stampeders.

Winnipeg defeated Montreal 28-27 to clinch first place. The Bombers will host the West Division final on Nov. 9, while the 9-8-1 Riders host the B.C. Lions on Nov. 2 in the West semifinal.

With the Winnipeg victory, the Riders made a number of roster changes, removing defensive back Rolan Milligan, running back A.J. Ouellette and receivers KeeSean Johnson and Samuel Emilus. They also chose to start Shea Patterson at quarterback in place of veteran pivot Trevor Harris.

Patterson played most of the first half and struggled, completing just six of 13 passes for 62 yards. The Riders were held to 104 yards of total offence in the first half. Rookie Jack Coan replaced Patterson for the final possession of the first half and played the remainder of the contest for the Riders.

Calgary quarterback Jake Maier had a slow start, completing just one of his first seven passes. He got in a groove late in the first quarter, connecting with Clark Barnes on passes of 40 and 33 yards, respectively. The second Barnes reception went for a touchdown to give the Stampeders a 7-3 lead.

The Stampeders increased their lead to 14-3 midway through third quarter when Maier hit Cam Echols on a nine-yard touchdown reception.

On the first play of the fourth quarter Marken Michel hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass from Maier, making the score 24-6.

In the fourth quarter, Coan threw his first CFL touchdown hitting Jerreth Sterns on a 19-yard pass. A failed two-point convert left the score at 24-12.

Maier completed 19 of 26 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Dedrick Mills had 128 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Stampeders.

Rene Paredes had two field goals for the Stampeders while Brett Lauther kicked two field goals for the Riders.

Demerio Houston, Julian Howsare and Justin Sambu each had a sack for Calgary. Jayden Dalke and Benoit Marion had sacks for Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.