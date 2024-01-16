CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian receiver Tyson Middlemost to a contract extension Tuesday.

The 25-year-old native of Dundas, Ont., was slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-one. 200-pound Middlemost has registered five catches for 44 yards over three seasons with Calgary. He has also recorded 20 special-teams tackles, a forced fumble and onside kick recovery.

Calgary selected Middlemost in the fourth round, No. 34 overall, in the 2020 CFL draft out of McMaster. He had 83 catches for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 career games there.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.