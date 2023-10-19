The Calgary Stampeders' receiving corps is set to receive a boost.

Reggie Begelton will be back in the lineup when the team meets the BC Lions on Friday in a key West Division clash, TSN's Salim Valji confirms.

Some good news for the Calgary Stampeders: Receiver Reggie Begelton is back in the Stamps' lineup against BC after missing the previous game with a chest injury. Floyd Allen will sit out.



Bryce Bell will back up Zach Williams on the offensive line at left guard. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 19, 2023

The 30-year-old Lamar product missed out on the team's 26-13 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Friday with a chest injury.

A native of Beaumont, TX, Begelton is in his sixth season with the team. He's appeared in 14 games in 2023, hauling in 1,053 yards on 53 receptions with four touchdowns.

Earlier on Thursday, Begelton was named the winner of the team's Herm Harrison Memorial Award, given to a player in recognition of his community service.

With Begelton's return, Valji notes that Floyd Allen will sit out. Bryce Bell will back up Zach Williams at left guard.

A Stamps win coupled with a Roughriders loss to the Toronto Argonauts would clinch a playoff spot for an 18th consecutive season. A loss and a Riders win would mean the Stamps would miss out on the postseason.