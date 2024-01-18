Canadian WR Cottoy signs three-year extension with Lions
Jevon Cottoy - The Canadian Press
Jevon Cottoy is staying in British Columbia
The 27-year-old Caribbean-born, Calgary raised wide receiver signed a three-year extension with the BC Lions through the 2026 season on Thursday.
Cottoy had a career year with the Lions in 2023, catching 57 passes for 807 yards and four touchdowns.
The former Langley Ram finished third on the Lions in receiving behind Keon Hatcher (1,226) and Alexander Hollins (1,173).
Cottoy helped the Lions score the third-most points in 2023 with 495 and earn the No. 1 passing offence with 5,672 yards through the air.