Argos' Kelly, Lions' Beaulieu named CFL's top offensive, defensive performers
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly and defensive back Christophe Beaulieu of the B.C. Lions were named the CFL's top offensive and defensive performers Tuesday.
Kelly took top offensive honours with a grade of 93.6. Kelly was 21-of-26 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Toronto's 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon that clinched second spot in the East Division for the Argos.
Kelly also ran for 25 yards and a touchdown in the contest in earning top offensive player honours for a second straight week and third time overall.
Beaulieu earned the top grade among defensive players at 84.3 over 46 defensive snaps in B.C.'s 27-3 win over Montreal. He also had a grade of 86.7 from 29 coverage snaps.
The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line was the top-graded unit at 76.1 for its play in a 42-20 home win over Calgary. The top-three players were David Beard (76.2), Brandon Revenberg (70.4) and Coulter Woodmansey (69.9).
Beard was also the top-graded individual lineman.
The other top performers included: B.C. running back Jeshrun Antwi (83.6); Toronto receiver Dejon Brissett (77.8); Argos defensive lineman Ralph Holley (78.7); Hamilton linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (72.6); Ottawa returner Kalil Pimpleton (80.5); Montreal punter Joseph Zema (73.3); and Toronto special-teams player Benjie Franklin (91.8).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.