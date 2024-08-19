Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly ran the first team offence at practice on Monday, which could be an indicator that he will start in his first game back against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said following the practice that he wouldn't name a starter and TSN's Matthew Scianitti notes the team may elect to use a two-quarterback system on Thursday.

Dinwiddie admitted that Nathan Rourke's struggles in his CFL return for the B.C. Lions on Sunday has affected how he plans to deploy Kelly against the Roughriders. Rourke, the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian went 8-for-25 for 126 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers cruised to a 20-11 win in his first start since signing in the NFL in early 2023.

Kelly, 30, was reinstated by the CFL on Sunday after he was suspended for two exhibition games and the first nine games of the regular season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Cameron Dukes started the first eight games at quarterback this season, throwing for 1,398 passing yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions before going down with a right leg injury.

Nick Arbuckle started in Week 10's matchup against the Calgary Stampeders, throwing for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 39-25 victory.

The Argonauts sit in third place in the East Division with a 5-4 record in Kelly's absence.

Kelly is the league's reigning Most Outstanding Player after leading the Argonauts to a 16-2 record last season, which equaled the 1989 Edmonton franchise for the best in CFL history.

The 6-foot-2 pivot finished fourth in the league with 4,123 passing yards to go along with 23 touchdowns on 270 completions with 12 interceptions.