Quarterback Chad Kelly is expected to line up under centre when the Toronto Argonauts host the Edmonton Elks when they celebrate their 150th season, as per the team's official depth chart.

The 29-year-old Kelly sat out the Argonauts' 31-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 17 in a rematch of the 109th Grey Cup to rest.

Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie turned to backup Cameron Dukes, who threw for 211 yards and a touchdown in his first-ever start.

Bryan Scott also took reps at QB, attempting four throws.

"I definitely want to play him [Kelly] in the home games, I think that's the right thing to do for our fans," Dinwiddie said Wednesday,

"I thought last week was a good chance to get our backups in a tough environment (and) see what we have there."

Kelly, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., and product of Ole Miss, is in his second season with the Double Blue after serving as a backup to McLeod Bethel-Thompson last season.

Through 14 games, Kelly has thrown for 3,396 yards and 21 touchdowns (fourth-most in the Canadian Football League). He trails Ottawa Redblacks QB Dustin Crum (9) for the most rushing touchdowns in the league with eight.

The Argonauts will also see defensive lineman Shawn Oakman and linebacker Wynton McManis return to the fold as well.