MONTREAL — Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander threw two touchdowns in relief as the Montreal Alouettes rallied for another comeback win at home Thursday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16.

The third-year pivot out of Portland State finished 15-of-18 passing for 178 yards and those two scores — his first in the CFL — to help Montreal improve to a league-best 6-1 on the season.

Saskatchewan starter Shea Patterson was 21-of-33 passing for 222 yards. Frankie Hickson rushed 16 times for 117 yards and a TD. The Alouettes, meanwhile, could not get their running game going, totalling only 33 yards.

With veteran starter Cody Fajardo on the six-game injured list and backup Caleb Evans struggling with just 91 yards on 9-of-17 passing through 30 minutes, Alexander took over at halftime with Montreal trailing 16-3.

The Alouettes offence quickly came to life, cutting the deficit to six when Alexander found Reggie White Jr. in the end zone at the 10:31 of the third quarter.

Montreal went ahead for the first time at 17-16 when Alexander found White Jr. for the pair's second TD connection of the night with 1:19 remaining in the third.

Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther hit the upright on a 53-yard field goal attempt that would have given Saskatchewan the lead with 11:44 left in the fourth.

Jose Maltos converted a field goal from 21 yards out to push the Alouettes' lead to 20-16 with 4:21 left to play before Montreal's defence held firm late.

The Roughriders got the scoring started with a 22-yard field goal from Lauther to take a 3-0 lead at 9:04 in the opening quarter.

The Alouettes roared down the field on their first possession, but would have to settle for a field goal by Jose Maltos at the 5:34 mark to tie the score at 3-3.

A sack and fumble recovery by the Roughriders' defence put them in excellent scoring position just before the end of the first quarter. Hickson's 20-yard run into the end zone gave Saskatchewan a 10-3 lead after 15 minutes.

Lauther added to Saskatchewan's lead with a 43-yard field goal with 5:33 left in the second.

The Alouettes' special teams unit came up big with a fumble recovery at the 1:35 mark of the second, but after going three-and-out their 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Anthony Lanier II.

The Roughriders went into halftime with a 16-3 lead after Lauther made a 22-yard field goal with time winding down in the second quarter.

