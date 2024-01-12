OTTAWA — Michael Wakefield is staying put.

The veteran American defensive lineman signed a one-year contract extension with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, which was also Wakefield's 30th birthday.

The six-foot-three, 268-pound Wakefield was slated to become a free agent next month.

Wakefield had a banner 2023 season with Ottawa, recording career highs in sacks (six) and tackles (35).

Wakefield is in his second stint with Ottawa, having spent his first three CFL seasons with the club (2017-19). After playing for the Montreal Alouettes in 2021-22, Wakefield rejoined the Redblacks last year.

Wakefield has appeared in 84 career regular-season games, registering 134 total tackles, 20 sacks and an interception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.