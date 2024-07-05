Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown was taken out of Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an apparent head injury.

The team announced at half time that Brown would not return.

Brown was shaken up on a late hit by Blue Bombers linebacker Redha Kramdi in the second quarter, who connected with an elbow to Brown's head after he slid to the ground.

The 27-year-old pivot was seen walking to the locker room with team training staff before the end of the first half.

Flags were thrown immediately for a roughing the passer penalty as a fracas unfolded on the field around Brown, who remained down for a few minutes. Dustin Crum came on to replace the injured Brown.

In three games this season, Brown has led the Redblacks to a 2-1 record with 795 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception thrown.

Ottawa trailed Winnipeg 13-3 when Brown was forced out of the game with the injury.