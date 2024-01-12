Former Hamilton BC Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans' coaching career will begin at the high school level at Owasso High School in his native Oklahoma.

Extremely thankful! Let’s get to work and continue this tradition of excellence. Excited to walk a new path in the game I love. @OwassoAthletics 🐏💯 https://t.co/dcJGNRe2mP — Dane Evans (@daneevans9) January 12, 2024

"Extremely thankful. Let’s get to work and continue this tradition of excellence. Excited to walk a new path in the game I love," Evans said on X.

Evans, 30, spent the 2023 season with the Lions after being acquired in a trade with the Tiger-Cats.

The Tulsa alum appeared in 16 games in his final CFL campaign and completed 71 passes on 103 attempts along with four touchdowns.

Evans spent his first four seasons with the Tiger-Cats, beginning in 2018.

In 79 career regular-season games, Evans went 769-for-1122 for 9,636 yards and 49 touchdowns.