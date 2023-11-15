After defeating the CFL's best team in the East Final, the Montreal Alouettes are setting their sights on another upset in the 110th Grey Cup.

The Alouettes have fallen to 8.5-point underdogs for Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, per FanDuel.

Watch and stream the 110th Grey Cup between the Blue Bombers and the Alouettes on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with pre-game coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

It's becoming familiar territory for the Alouettes, who were a 10-point underdog against the Toronto Argonauts before notching a 38-17 victory over the 16-2 team last Saturday.

The Alouettes have picked up seven straight wins, with their last loss coming against Toronto on Sept. 15.

Jason Maas has ended the team's 13-year Grey Cup drought in his just his first year as head coach, winning over the team's roster along the way.

Speaking during the Grey Cup coaches media conference Tuesday, Maas called the players "the most important part of your organization."

"That's the way I want them to feel. And that's our duty as an organization to make them feel that way and try to provide as much as possible," said Maas.

Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo said Maas delivers on those words.

"That makes you feel validated as a player," he said. "It makes you feel like the early mornings, the late nights, the time you spend studying your playbook and watching film, gets validated when you have a head coach who just sees that and understands how (many) sacrifices you make."

The 47-year-old Mass has been on the big stage before, having dressed for three Grey Cups as a quarterback, winning in 2003 and ‘05 with Edmonton. He was also Toronto’s quarterback coach for their Grey Cup win in 2012.

"He really wants to win and, honestly, you want someone passionate in front of you," Alouettes lineman Kristian Matte said. "We play in the CFL because we're passionate about what we do. We play football in the CFL because we love it. It's not for the money, it's not for all these other things. It's really because we love what we do and coach Maas is no exception.

"And he's not far removed from being a player either, so he knows how we feel."

The Alouettes lost both their matchups against the Blue Bombers this season, falling 17-3 to Winnipeg on July 1 and 47-17 on Aug. 24. The team's defence, though, has shined over the past two months, having not allowed more than 21 points in any game during their seven-game streak.