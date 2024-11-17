Jonas Brothers thrill football fans at 111th Grey Cup halftime show

VANCOUVER — The Jonas Brothers rocked B.C. Place on Sunday during the Grey Cup halftime show.

A mass of cheerleaders and a marching band unveiled Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas on the field as the pop trio launched into their 2020 hit "What A Man Gotta Do."

The focus then turned to a neon-lit stage that alternatively spouted fireworks and plumes of flames over the course of the 12-minute set, and the brothers performed shortened versions of eight of their songs.

Dancers and backup musicians on the stage wore black and orange Grey Cup 2024 jerseys, but the Jonas Brothers did not sport any CFL gear.

The band, who first rose to fame following a series of appearances on the Disney Channel in 2005, closed with 2019's "Sucker" while cheerleaders from across the CFL performed a choreographed dance in front of the stage.

Canadian country artist Owen Riegling performed his songs "Old Dirt Roads" and "Moonshines" before kickoff, and Toronto singer Sofia Camara performed the national anthem.

