Labour Day weekend results bring Grey Cup picture into focus

With the unofficial halfway point of the Canadian Football League season in the rear-view mirror, wins in the West Division and losses in the East Division have allowed the 2023 Grey Cup picture to take form.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders find themselves in third place in the West Division through 13 weeks after capturing their first win on Labour Day since the 2019 season with a 32-30 overtime thriller against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

As has been the story this season for many teams in the CFL, the Riders have had their quarterbacking depth tested. Following a tibial plateau fracture to star off-season signing Trevor Harris, the Roughriders have seen backup Mason Fine, third-string option Jake Dolegala, and Antonio Pipkin line up under centre.

The two understudies have quarterbacked the Roughriders to a .500 record since Harris' injury and have the team in contention for the postseason after missing the playoffs last season.

Sitting at 6-5 on the season and trailing the Vernon Adams Jr.-led BC Lions (8-4) by a pair of games, the Roughriders can put pressure on the Lions with a Banjo Bowl win over the Bombers (9-3) this weekend at IG Field.

Staying in the West Division, the recent success of the Calgary Stampeders (4-8) and slide of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) has stirred up the possibility of the first crossover since 2019.

The crossover rule is one unique to the CFL. It allows a fourth-place team in the West division to replace the third-place team in the East in the playoffs if they have more points.

Should the Stampeders finish the 2023 season with more points than the Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks, the Stampeders will crossover to the East Division and face the team that finishes in second place. The Redblacks are two points back of the Tiger-Cats entering a pivotal matchup between the two teams on Friday.

At 9-1 on the season and undefeated in the division, the Toronto Argonauts are on cruise control and have a three-game lead over the Alouettes (6-5) in the east.

The Double Blue look to lock up the east as they eye a home-and-home set with the Alouettes in Week 14 and 15.