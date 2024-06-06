Tyson Philpot scored the first touchdown of the new season, and the Montreal Alouettes collected two takeaways to contribute to a 14-5 halftime lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Neither team had a strong half offensively, as quarterback Cody Fajardo led the Alouettes with 48 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception. Walter Fletcher carried the ball five times for 12 yards, and Philpot caught one pass for 14 yards and a score.

Caleb Evans scored a one-yard rushing touchdown for the Alouettes.

Zach Collaros completed 9-of-16 passes for 84 yards and an interception in the first half for Winnipeg. Kenny Lawler was his top target, bringing in three catches on five targets for 26 yards.

The Blue Bombers had their best possession as the first half drew to a close - Collaros heated up, completing multiple passes downfield before the drive culminated with a missed 37-yard field goal try by Sergio Castillo that was fielded and subsequently downed for a safety.

Montreal's offence contributed two two-and-outs late in the first half.

Winnipeg struggled to get anything moving on offence in the second frame - Collaros went deep for Dalton Schoen in the end zone, but the pass was well short and picked off by Marc-Antoine Dequoy for their second turnover of the game.

The field opened up to start the second quarter; Fajardo tried multiple deep shots on the Alouettes' first possession of the second frame, but couldn't hook up with his receiver on either.

The Alouettes moved the ball regardless with the short game, marching down the field before finishing the drive with a Caleb Evans touchdown run from a yard out on a QB sneak, giving Montreal a 14-3 lead.

Montreal got their first spark on their third possession: a Joseph Zema punt was fielded and fumbled by Mitchell Myron, and Bryce Cosby recovered the ball in the red zone.

Philpot caught a short out on the next play, and put the moves on two defenders to go for a 14-yard touchdown and give the Alouettes a 7-3 lead.

Both teams struggled to find their footing early, as neither registered a first down on their first two possessions.

Fajardo felt the pressure on the Alouettes' second drive of the contest and threw an errant pass over the middle, which Brian Cole intercepted for the first turnover of the new season.

On Winnipeg's ensuing possession, Collaros threw the ball just out of the reach of his receivers' hands on first and second down before they settled for a short 17-yard Sergio Castillo field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Bombers have won four straight season openers, with their last 0-1 start coming in 2018.