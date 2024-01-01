Veteran quarterback Dane Evans announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League on Monday, saying he is ready to begin the next stage of his life.

Ready for this next stage of my life. Can’t wait to see where it takes us @nikkipoki 🫶🏼



A special thanks to @chriscabott and @EquitySports for always believing in me even when few did. You guys are the greatest. Family forever.



9 x 17 OUT ✌🏼 #HelluvaRide pic.twitter.com/pZF7edJWcL — Dane Evans (@daneevans9) January 1, 2024

Evans, 30, spent the 2023 season with the BC Lions after being acquired in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Oklahoma native appeared in 16 games in his final CFL campaign and completed 71 passes on 103 attempts along with four touchdowns.

Evans spent his first four seasons with the Tiger-Cats, beginning in 2018.

In 79 career regular-season games, Evans went 769-for-1122 for 9,636 yards and 49 touchdowns.