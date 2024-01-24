The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday they have signed an American linebacker Mark McLaurin.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inked American defensive back Mark McLaurin.



The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, tallying 48 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 13 games.

Prior to joining the Elks, the Born Collins, Miss., native spent time with the New York Giants (2019-20) after signing as an undrafted free agent.

A former Bulldog at Mississippi State (2015-18), McLaurin amassed made 224 career defensive tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight interceptions, 18 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown.