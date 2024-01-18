Frankie Hickson is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on a one-year extension, the team announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old running back spent the past two seasons with the team.

A product of Liberty, Hickson appeared in 10 games in 2023, rushing for 157 yards on 35 carries. He added 39 receiving yards on seven catches.

In two seasons with the team, Hickson has rushed for 690 yards on 120 carries with a touchdown.

A native of Lynchburg, VA, Hickson is Liberty's all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 4,494.