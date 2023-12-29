The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday that they have signed American DB Chris Steele, American DB Leonard Johnson, and American WR Justin Marshall.

Steele, 23, spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Calgary Stampeders in 2023, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, but he did not register any playing time with any of those three teams. In three years with the University of Southern California Trojans (2019-2021), Steele recorded 94 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery, and was named Second-Team All Pac-12 in 2020.

Johnson, 25, signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants last season, but was not part of their active roster this season. He attended Duke University from 2017 to 2021, and tallied 165 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 47 games.

Marshall, 24, signed with the Argos in October after practice rosters around the league expanded. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Seahawks before his move to the Argos.