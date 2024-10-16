TORONTO — Quarterback Chad Kelly and linebacker Wynton McManis of the Toronto Argonauts were named the CFL's top offensive and defensive performers Wednesday.

Kelly earned a grade of 90.4 for his play in Toronto's 14-11 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kelly completed 16-of-23 passes for 208 yards and a TD while rushing nine times for 33 yards.

McManis received a grade of 88.8 in the contest. He had eight tackles, a pass knockdown and fumble recovery over 63 snaps and earned a grade of 84.5 on 31 coverage snaps.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Montreal's offensive line was the top-graded unit at 73.3 for the team's 19-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Nick Callender (73.5), Josh Donovan ( 71.2) and Justin Lawrence (68.7) were the top three graded players.

David Foucault of the Edmonton Elks was the top-graded offensive lineman at 74.5.

The other top-graded players include: Edmonton running back Justin Rankin (86.3); Saskatchewan receiver Jerreth Sterns (78.0); Toronto defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (80.8); Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (85.2); B.C. returner Terry Williams (71.2); Calgary punter Cody Grace (81.6); and Winnipeg special-teams player Brian Cole (93.7).

