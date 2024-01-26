Scoreboard

Toronto Argonauts extend two-time All-Star American LB McManis

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American linebacker Wynton McManis, the team announced Friday.

The Memphis, Tenn., native had a career year with the Double Blue in 2023, racking up 79 tackles and career highs in sacks (4) and interceptions (4). 

The 29-year-old two-time All-Star joined the Argonauts in 2022, helping the team capture a Grey Cup over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. 

Prior to his time in Toronto, the former Memphis Tiger spent three seasons in Cowtown with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-19), winning his first Grey Cup title with the team in 2018, and stints with the New Orleans Saints (2020) and Miami Dolphins (2021).