Two men will be taking over Corey Mace's job with the Toronto Argonauts.

The team promoted Kevin Eiben and William Fields to defensive coordinators on Wednesday under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

The duo succeeds Mace, who was named head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders last November.

Eiben, 44, heads into his eighth season on the Boatmen's coaching staff. He had been the team's linebackers coach for the past five seasons. A native of Delta, BC, Eiben was a three-time CFL All-Star as a player during a 12-year career in which he won a Grey Cup in 2004.

Fields, 45, is back with the team for a third season, having spent the past two years as the Argos' secondary coach. A native of McKeesport, PA, Fields spent six seasons in the CFL as a player from 2001 to 2006 with the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning a pair of Grey Cups.

The team also announced the hiring of Myron Lewis as defensive backs coach.

The Argos' 2024 training camp gets underway on May 12.