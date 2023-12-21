The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed national wide receiver Tommy Nield and national defensive back Jamie Harry, it was announced Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old Nield played in nine games in 2023, catching 32 passes for 384 yards. He's played the last three seasons with the Argos after being drafted by the club in 2021 out of McMaster University.

Harry, 29, appeared in five games last season and tallied 12 tackles. He had stints with the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks before joining the Argonauts last summer. Harry is a veteran of four CFL seasons.