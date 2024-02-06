TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed linebacker Jack Cassar and defensive lineman Benoit Marion to contract extensions Tuesday.

The two Canadians were eligible to become free agents next week.

Cassar, 27, had two tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 18 regular-season games last year. The six-foot-four, 240-pound Mississauga, Ont., native will enter his fourth CFL season with Toronto.

Marion, a 28-year-old Montreal native, appeared in 16 regular-season games last season. The six-foot-five, 250-pound lineman had one tackle, nine special-teams tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Benoit has spent the last three seasons with Toronto.

The Argos also officially released veteran American Adarius Pickett, who had agreed in principle Monday to a one-year deal with the Ottawa Redblacks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.