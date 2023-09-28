The Toronto Argonauts will rest starting quarterback Chad Kelly against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Kelly was listed as the third-string quarterback on the team's depth chart, with Cameron Dukes listed as the starter. Bryan Scott was listed as Dukes' backup.

The Argonauts (12-1) have already locked up the first seed in the East Division with five games left in the season.

Dukes, 25, is in his first season with the 12-1 Argos. having spent 2022 with the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League.

He's seen playing time in all 13 of the Argos' games this season, throwing for 63 yards on 8-for-15 passing and an interception. On the ground, Dukes has rushed for four touchdowns on 15 carries.

A native of Sheperdsville, KY, Dukes is a product of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY.